“That would be amazing” – Ian Wright urges Arteta to sign former Premier League winner to help Arsenal ‘challenge’ rivals

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has urged his former club to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. Wright believes Wijnaldum, who won the Premier League title with Liverpool, would be a welcome addition for the Gunners.

Speaking on the Kelly and Wright Show (via Metro), the former striker said:

"I saw Wijnaldum’s name [linked with Arsenal]. That would be amazing. A loan signing from PSG. Someone like that in the midfield. Of that experience. He is a Premier League winner."

Wright believes Wijnaldum could help young midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga if the former joins Arsenal on a loan spell until the end of the season. He added:

"Just to help with the youngsters and a Sambi Lokonga just to keep it going. Then, they can add to the squad and, all of a sudden, Arsenal can start challenging and challenging seriously."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Georginio Wijnaldum remains keen to return to the Premier League on loan from PSG. The former Liverpool midfielder has been linked to Arsenal and wants to play regular first team football again.



(Source: Georginio Wijnaldum remains keen to return to the Premier League on loan from PSG. The former Liverpool midfielder has been linked to Arsenal and wants to play regular first team football again.(Source: @SkySportsNews 🚨 Georginio Wijnaldum remains keen to return to the Premier League on loan from PSG. The former Liverpool midfielder has been linked to Arsenal and wants to play regular first team football again. (Source: @SkySportsNews) https://t.co/hmCBNZAaF1

It is worth noting that Mikel Arteta's side are currently without Thomas Partey and Mohammed Elneny. Both players are currently representing their respective nations at the Africa Cup of Nations. Arsenal are also set to send out Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan to AS Roma, which will leave them a little light in midfield.

Adding Wijnaldum will give them a player with a proven Premier League pedigree and add some valuable steeliness and industry to their midfield. With Arsenal fighting for the top four in the Premier League and still active in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, the Dutchman could play an active role for the Gunners.

Arsenal target Georginio Wijnaldum has struggled for regular game-time this season

Wijnaldum joined PSG on a free transfer last summer after the expiry of his contract with Liverpool. Many expected him to hit the ground running, but the midfielder has found himself low in the Parisians' pecking order.

Wijnaldum has accumulated 23 appearances across all competitions so far, but has averaged just a shade over 50 minutes per contest. He has contributed offensively though, scoring three goals and laying out an assist.

Gini Wijnaldum @GWijnaldum

@coupedefrance 🏾 Great start of the new year, on to the next round of Great start of the new year, on to the next round of @coupedefrance 💪🏾🔴🔵 https://t.co/PiZnQGk4Vh

A move to Arsenal could give the 31-year-old some much-needed playing time. Wijnaldum will also want to get regular minutes with one eye on the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to be staged later this year.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prior to moving to PSG, the Dutchman made 217 appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle United and Liverpool. In those matches, Wijnaldum scored 27 goals and dished out 16 assists.

Edited by Diptanil Roy