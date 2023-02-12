"That belongs to us"- Pep Guardiola bizarrely claims Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard's slip in 2014 is Manchester City's fault

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made a bizarre piece of claim that Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard's infamous slip in 2014 was the Cityzens' fault.

The then-Liverpool skipper famously slipped against Chelsea in April 2014 leading to a Demba Ba goal that effectively cost the Reds their long-awaited Premier League title.

It was one of the most iconic moments in Premier League history and played a big role as Manchester City won the title that season with a 2-point gap over Liverpool.

While defending his side after being charged with 115 alleged breaches of Premier League rules, Pep Guardiola has claimed that his side have experienced some of the most iconic moments in Premier League history.

Guardiola has claimed that no one can take away moments like Sergio Aguero's iconic goal or Steven Gerrard's slip from Manchester City fans. Guardiola said in his press conference ahead of the visit of Aston Villa, as quoted by Express Sport:

“Come on… [Man City’s emotions over the years] Belong to us, absolutely. Regardless of the sentence, it belongs to us. The moment from Sergio Aguero, with [Mario] Balotelli slipping [it through]. I don't know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard slipping…"

He added:

“In that situation at Anfield, I didn't want it [to happen] out of respect for Steven Gerrard, but it's our fault, come on. That belongs to us. The moments that we lived, these years together…"

The Manchester City manager has also accused rest of the 19 Premier League clubs for accusing his side. He added:

“These 19 Premier League have set a precedent. What they [rival PL clubs] have done to us, be careful with that. Be careful in the future. Many clubs can make suggestions and there are a lot of clubs that can be accused, like we have been accused."

Manchester City's pursuit of Liverpool target at risk due to Premier League charges

Manchester City's pursuit of Liverpool target Jude Bellingham could reportedly be at risk following the Premier League's charges on the Cityzens.

As per The Telegraph, the Sky Blues could lose out on coveted England international due to uncertainty over the club's immediate and long-term future.

The Cityzens have been going through a period of transition over the last year. Jude Bellingham is reportedly seen as the next big piece in the jigsaw after the duo of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez joined the Cityzens in the summer.

Although the report claims that the Cityzens are confident that they will be cleared of all charges, they fear missing out on Bellingham amid interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

