“That boy is going to be hungry” – Solskjaer reveals Manchester United player who can outscore Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Marcus Rashford has the capabilities to out-score Cristiano Ronaldo due to his hunger to succeed.

Speaking ahead of Manchester United's game against Newcastle United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Marcus Rashford could have scored a plethora of goals if he had taken penalties last season. Solskjaer said:

"If I’d have let Marcus take pens last season he would have ended up with 40. The amount Marcus scored last season was remarkable. Everyone said had a poor season. That boy is going to be hungry for goals.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pretty happy with Marcus Rashford's tally last season. The 23-year-old forward scored 21 goals for Manchester United last season and could pose a serious threat to Cristiano Ronaldo to become the club's top scorer this season.

Manchester United have a star-studded attack post the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho. It is now up to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to fit in these superstars in the starting XI to get the best out of each other.

However, having Cristiano Ronaldo back at Manchester United could be a huge boost for young strikers Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Cristiano Ronaldo is included in Manchester United's squad to face Newcastle United

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his second Manchester United debut this weekend after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer included the 36-year-old forward in his squad to face Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

In the pre match press conference, Solskjaer confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will make an appearance against the Magpies. However, the United boss did not say whether Ronaldo will start or come off the bench. The Manchester United manager said:

"He’s been having a good pre-season with Juventus. He’s played for the national team, he’s had a good week with us here. He’ll definitely be on the pitch at some point, that’s for sure."

Manchester United have made a decent start to their Premier League campaign having won two games and drawn one. The Red Devils currently have seven points from their first three games and sit third in the table level on points with the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival has now made Manchester United one of the favorites to win the Premier League title this season after finally having a squad to compete against the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

