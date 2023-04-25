"That is bullsh**" - Pep Guardiola goes on fiery x-rated rant ahead of potential Premier League decider against Arsenal 

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has delivered a fiery press conference ahead of his team's potential Premier League title decider against Arsenal on Wednesday (April 26).

The two teams meet at the Etihad knowing that a win will hand the winner a massive advantage in the title race. Arsenal's three consecutive league draws have allowed City to shave the gap between the two teams to five points.

City ave 70 points from 30 games and will overtake Arsenal if they win their two games in hand. A win or even a draw, will ensure that City will win their fifth league title in six seasons if they win their remaining games.

Guardiola, who has led City to win the league title by a one-point margin twice, was asked why his team tend to perform better at the business end of the season. He replied, via Football.London:

"I never believe about the training conditions. People say when we lose the game, the first argument is the physicality is not good. That is bull****. My team arrive at the end of the season know(ing) if they lose games, it will be over.

The Spanish tactician reiterated that his team treat every game as a final:

"That's why in October, November you can't have that feeling. When we got 100 points, we started everything as a final; when we start seasons after back-to-back titles, they don't feel like finals. But now I get that feeling because (sic). Iit's really really close."

Manchester City have not lost in 16 games across competitions - their best unbeaten run this season.

Mikel Arteta coy on Arsenal star's injury situation ahead of Manchester City clash

William Saliba will not feature for Arsenal in the league clash against Manchester City in midweek. He has been sidelined with a back injury since his team's 1-1 UEFA Europa League second-leg draw (3-3 aggregate) on March 16, which they lost on penalties.

Manager Mikel Arteta was asked for an update on the French centre-back's injury situation. Without giving much away, the Spaniard responded (via Football.London):

"I'll leave that to the doctors to explain (specifics of the injury). At the moment, we don’t have him. We are preparing the game without him, and probably the next game will come too soon as well. We have to go week by week at the moment."

Saliba, 22, started the first 27 league games for the North London giants before his injury. Arsenal, who are not active in any other competition apart from the Premier League, face Chelsea at the Emirates on May 2 after their clash at City.

