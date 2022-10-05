"That is clear" - Erik ten Hag comments on Cristiano Ronaldo amid Manchester United exit rumors

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has touched on Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Old Trafford ahead of their clash with Omonia on October 6.

Ronaldo was left on the bench for the entirety of United's 6-3 defeat to Manchester City on October 2.

The Portuguese cut a frustrated figure while watching on at the Etihad Stadium.

Speculation has grown over Ronaldo's future, with reports claiming that he will push for a move this January.

Despite this, Ten Hag has claimed that there is no link between Ronaldo not playing against City and a potential departure in the upcoming transfer window.

The Manchester United boss said in his pre-match presser ahead of the Europa League encounter with Omonia at the Tsirio Stadium (via Simon Stone):

"I don’t see he (Ronaldo) is unhappy. He is happy. He is training well."

He then clarified that the forward was unhappy not to play against the Cityzens but that he was in good spirits whilst training:

"He is not happy he didn’t play on Sunday. The question was what happens on the training pitch. There he is happy. But he is pissed off when he is not playing. That is clear."

Cristiano Ronaldo has started the season with just one goal in eight appearances for the Red Devils.

It was a penalty in Manchester United's last outing in the Europa League, a 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol on September 8.

There has been much debate over United's treatment of the Portuguese, with many believing he shouldn't be given the bit-part role he has been so far this season.

Ronaldo has a year left on his contract with the option to extend for a further year.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo to start against Omonia

Ronaldo scored a penalty against Sheriff

The best way for both Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo to bounce back from their derby misery is with a good performance against Omonia.

The Red Devils are currently second in Group E having beaten Sheriff but lost 1-0 to Real Sociedad on matchday 1.

They will be looking to beat Neil Lennon's Cypriot minnows who are bottom without a single point thus far.

It is the perfect opportunity to get Cristiano Ronaldo back among the goals and back in form amid his poor start to the season.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has ruled out defensive duo Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire for the game in Cyprus, per the aforementioned source.

Varane came off with a sprain in the City defeat at the weekend whilst Maguire picked up a knock on international duty with England last week.

