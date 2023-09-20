“That has cost the club loads of players” – Solskjaer sheds light on why Manchester United did not sign Moises Caicedo under him

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on why the Red Devils didn't sign Ecuadorean midfielder Moises Caicedo when he was at the Old Trafford helm.

The Norwegian, who was at the helm between 2018 and 2021, was sacked in November 2021 after a 2-1 defeat to Watford left his team languishing at seventh in the Premier League standings. That included winning only one of his last seven games in charge.

Solskjaer looked back at his time as the United boss, telling The Athletic (via ManUtdNews) that he wanted to sign Caicedo, Erling Haaland and Declan Rice. However, none of the transfers materialized.

Explaining why, the Norwegian said that United were looking for finished articles at the time, but the trio were largely unproven, a strategy that has cost the club many promising players:

"We couldn’t buy the players I mentioned to the club. Erling Haaland, before he made his Salzburg debut. Declan Rice, who wouldn’t have cost what he did in the summer. We discussed Moises Caicedo, but we felt we needed players ready for there and then."

He added:

“Brighton are very good at letting players come from abroad and find their feet for a year and a half. At United, you don’t have that luxury, and that has cost the club loads of players.”

All three players have since blossomed into some of the best in their respective positions. Haaland moved to Manchester City last summer and scored 52 times across competitions in their historic treble-winning campaign.

Rice won the UEFA Europa Conference League with West Ham United last season and has hit the ground running at Arsenal. Meanwhile, Caicedo moved from Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea this summer on a British record £115 million move.

Manchester United in turmoil ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Erik ten Hag

Ertik ten Hag arrived at Manchester United and enjoyed an impressive debut campaign. He ended the club's six-year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup, reached the FA Cup final and returned United to the UEFA Champions League with a third-placed league finish.

However, Manchester United have stuttered into the new campaign. Since a rather fortuitous 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Red Devils have won only one of their next four league outings. They have lost their last two games 3-1 (Arsenal away and Brighton home).

Things are unlikely to get any easier as Manchester United travel to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (September 21) to take on Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League opener.