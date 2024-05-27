"That could have cost them the cup" - Liverpool legend slams Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez for 'ridiculous' FA Cup final incident

Liverpool legend Steve Nichol has accused Lisandro Martinez of nearly costing Manchester United in their 2-1 FA Cup final win against Manchester City on Saturday (May 25). The Red Devils staged a memorable cup final win against City through goals from Alejandro Garnacho (30') and Kobbie Mainoo (39'). Pep Guardiola's men hit back through Jeremy Doku (87').

Nichol felt Martinez was let off the hook for a push on Erling Haaland in the box during United's win. He told ESPN:

"Look, there's no question that he has some great attributes but I think my argument hasn't changed about the physical size of him. Lets be honest as well as he played for the majority of the game, he should have had a penalty against him, a ridiculous push on Haaland in the six yard box. Now what could have cost them the cup final."

Martinez started from the off and impressed alongside Raphael Varane in the defensive duo's last outing together. The Argentine made five clearances, one interception, and won one of two aerial duals.

Nichol still raised concerns about the Argentina international's abilities in the air:

"If there's a ball played in the box and I'm 6"5, I want to jump with a guy who's 5"10. That is just a fact, so he has some great attributes but he's not top five centre-backs in the world."

Martinez has spent the majority of Manchester United's sidelined through various injuries. His appearance in the win against Manchester City was just his 11th start of the season. Nichol's comments come after Guardiola hailed the former Ajax star as one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Jamie Carragher talks up Manchester United's FA Cup win by making Liverpool comparison

Jamie Carragher made an interesting point.

Manchester United shocked the football world by beating heavy favorites City at Wembley. Many tipped the Red Devils to be destroyed by the Premier League champions given how they finished the league season in eighth.

Ten Hag's side put together a rollercoaster ride of an FA Cup campaign, knocking Liverpool out in the quarterfinals. It was one of the most chaotic ties in the competition's history with Amad Diallo's 120+2nd winner securing a 4-3 victory (a.et).

Jamie Carragher responded to United's victory over City by explaining how England's two most successful clubs always find a way to win. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Manchester United & Liverpool are the two most successful clubs in England. They are not always the best BUT……they both have an ability to continually win trophies when the odds are stacked against them."

Jurgen Klopp ended his Liverpool reign by winning the Carabao Cup in February. His Merseysiders beat Chelsea 1-0 (a.e.t) at Wembley.