"That dirty question" - Kevin De Bruyne chooses between Eden Hazard and David Silva

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has had the privilege of sharing the dressing room with David Silva and Eden Hazard at club and national team levels respectively.

Asked to pick one of the two iconic players, the 30-year-old has given his nod to the former Chelsea attacker.

Kevin De Bruyne played alongside David Silva at Manchester City for five years, precisely between 2015 and 2021, before the Spaniard left for Real Sociedad.

Their time together was quite splendid as they formed a formidable midfield setup alongside Fernandinho, that ran the Premier League ragged.

Eden Hazard, meanwhile, has shared the dressing room with the 30-year-old in the Belgian national team for over a decade. That will definitely continue for the next couple of years as both players have shown no indication of calling it quits at the international level so far.

Having watched both David Silva and Eden Hazard closely for several years, Kevin De Bruyne has explained why he rates the Real Madrid forward above his former Manchester City teammate.

"That dirty question," De Bruyne told Wow Hydrate (via City Xtra) when asked who he'd pick among the two former Premier League sensations.

"I'm going to say Eden, Eden is special. When he was on it, he's on it. David was probably more consistent, Eden has qualities that not a lot of players have in the world, that's why," he revealed.

It goes without saying that both players made their impact felt with their incredible performances during their time in the Premier League.

Silva spent a whopping 10 years at the Etihad Stadium, where he recorded 77 goals and 140 assists in 436 appearances across all competitions.

Mod @CFCMod_ Eden Hazard now has 5 league titles won in his career, spread out in 3 different leagues. For me, he’s the greatest to do this beautiful game. Eden Hazard now has 5 league titles won in his career, spread out in 3 different leagues. For me, he’s the greatest to do this beautiful game.

Hazard, on the other hand, made 352 appearances across all fronts during his time at Chelsea, contributing 110 goals and 72 assists.

Kevin De Bruyne still firing on all cylinders for Manchester City

It's been another brilliant outing for the midfielder

Following a slow start to the season, Kevin De Bruyne has returned to top form in recent months to maintain his stand as the leader of Pep Guardiola's team.

The Belgian reminded everyone of his class when he bagged four goals against Wolves earlier this month.

So far this season, the playmaker has made 44 appearances for the Cityzens across all competitions, recording 19 goals and 13 assists. Thanks to his efforts, he's been included among the nominees for the Premier League Player of the Year award for the campaign.

