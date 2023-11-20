"That would be a disaster" - Ex-Arsenal chief says Everton's 10-point deduction could have knock-on effect on Chelsea and Manchester City

Former Arsenal co-owner David Dein reckons Everton's 10-point deduction could spell disaster for Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Toffees were rocked with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League on November 17 after allegedly breaching the league's profit and sustainability rules, which gave them an unfair advantage over other teams in past seasons.

Everton have plunged to the relegation zone and are now 19th in the standings with four points from 12 games, two points away from safety. As per Sky Sports, this is the biggest points deduction a club has faced in the Premier League era.

However, Chelsea and Manchester City could potentially face even worse consequences if found guilty of their respective financial charges. The Blues are under the microscope over making payments from offshore accounts during Roman Abramovich's regime. On the other hand, City are still under investigation for allegedly breaching 115 fair play rules.

Dein told talkSPORT (via METRO):

"One has to differentiate between the Premier League charging and what happens after that. It is an independent tribunal, the Premier League actually have nothing to do with the result and the decision. The Premier League do the charging but do not do the judgement."

He added:

"To me, it seems extortionate but there you are. It could have a knock-on effect at other clubs and that would be a disaster."

If deemed to be guilty, Chelsea and Manchester City could reportedly both be relegated from the Premier League.

Chelsea skipper Reece James admits he's feeling the best he's felt in a 'long time'

Chelsea right-back Reece James reckons he's back to his physical best after two injury-plagued seasons.

James is one of the best right-backs in the Premier League when fully fit and is renowned for both his offensive and defensive ability. However, the England international has suffered 10 injuries over the past two-and-a-half seasons, missing 54 games across all competitions as a result (as per Transfermarkt).

The 23-year-old is yet to play a full game this season but has started Chelsea's last three league games. He gave his verdict to the club's media, saying (via We Ain't Got No History):

“There are times you feel things, but all you want to do is play. Then you push and realise something has happened. My body gave me a warning, but I didn’t listen. I’m more aware now when something is screaming, slow down a bit.”

He added:

“I haven’t felt this good in a long time. I definitely feel my strength and fitness building up again. Recently, I’ve been able to play consistently. I haven’t been able to play 90 minutes yet, but I’m training and playing hard, and pushing the limits every day to get back to my best level.

“I’m happy to be helping the team again as well. After almost three months out, it takes a while to build back up and find your form again. Some people think as soon as you come back you should instantly be at the level you left at, but it doesn’t work like that. You have to move slow and steady. That’s what I have been doing. I’m slowly progressing.”

James is set to feature in Chelsea's next fixture against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday, November 25.