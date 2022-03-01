"That was enough for Locatelli" - Sassuolo CEO explains why Juventus star turned down Arsenal move

Serie A side Sassualo's CEO Giovanni Carnevali has revealed that Manuel Locatelli joined fellow Italian club Juventus despite receiving a very lucrative offer made by Premier League side Arsenal.

Carnevali stated it was Locatelli's choice to join Juventus despite a 'slightly lower' offer from the Italian side in comparison to that offered by Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

The Italian club is set to sell striker Gianluca Scamacca and midfielder Davide Frattessi to an undisclosed league rival. Speaking on certain players leaving the club in search of a tougher challenge in different leagues, Carnevali said:

“I hope that the boys can stay in our league.”

The manager also opened about the reason behind Locatelli choosing to join Juventus over Arsenal. He said:

“That (desire to stay in Serie A) was enough for Locatelli, who remained in Italy even though Juve’s offer was slightly lower than the one from England.”

Carnevali revealed that the Gunners will meet the same fate in their pursuit of Scamacca ahead of the new season. He is certain that Scamacca will choose Inter Milan over the Premier League side.

The Serie A giants agreed to pay £29 million for Manuel Locatelli. Later, the player himself revealed that it was his 'dream' to play for the Bianconeri. However, the 24-year-old Italian player has failed to make a great start to his career at Juventus.

Locatelli has failed to leave his mark on the team despite playing almost every game so far this season. Meanwhile, Dusan Vlahovic has taken no time to impress manager Allegri, scoring four goals in six matches since joining Juventus.

Arsenal told to sign James Ward-Prowse to partner Thomas Partey in the next season

Former Southampton player Kevin Phillips has urged Arsenal to sign Saints midfielder James Ward-Prowse to compliment Thomas Partey next season. Prowse is reported to be ready for a new challenge and the Gunners have been rumored to be potential suitors.

Phillips told Football Insider that Prowse is the kind of player Mikel Arteta needs. He believes the Spanish coach would love to have Prowse playing at the Emirates Stadium next season. He said:

“Ward-Prowse is the sort of player Arsenal need. Technically, he is a very, very good player and he’s a dead-ball specialist. He’s the sort of player Arteta would love in his squad I imagine. He’d compliment Partey well and let’s be honest, there’s not many better set-piece takers than him in the world.”

