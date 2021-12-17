"That is the first time I have deviated" - Joe Cole chooses between Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City for the Premier League title

Former England midfielder Joe Cole believes Manchester City will beat Liverpool and Chelsea to the Premier League title.

The 40-year-old player-turned-pundit initially picked his former side Chelsea to win the Premier League this season. However, he now believes Manchester City's experience of winning titles will come in handy against Liverpool and the Blues.

Cole told BT Sport (via the Daily Mail):

"I am gonna say Man City. That is the first time I have deviated from my [initial prediction of Chelsea]. The fact Chelsea have dropped these points... and when I watched Man City the other night [against Leeds], they were just sensational. One of the main things I am gonna say is that they have got the experience where they have done it before in recent years."

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jermaine Jenas agrees that Manchester City are the favorites to win the Premier League title this season. However, he backs Liverpool to win the UEFA Champions League.

The 38-year-old pundit said:

"Chelsea are going to be back, it is a wobble. Liverpool are going to be strong in Europe and in the league definitely. I fancy Liverpool in Europe this year."

Manchester City and Liverpool secure wins, while Chelsea lose ground on league leaders

Chelsea have dropped valuable points in the Premier League title race following their 1-1 draw against Everton at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are currently four points behind league leaders Manchester City after Pep Guardiola's men thrashed Leeds United 7-0. Meanwhile, Liverpool secured all three points when they recorded a routine 3-1 win over Newcastle United at Anfield.

Chelsea have been far from convincing in the Premier League over the past few weeks. The Blues suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham United and needed an injury-time penalty to beat Leeds United at home.

While Chelsea are struggling to find wins, Liverpool and Manchester City are securing victories on a regular basis. The reigning Premier League champions have notched up seven straight league wins, while Liverpool have won six league games in a row.

Manchester City are currently at the top of the Premier League charts, having amassed 41 points from 17 matches. The Cityzens are a point ahead of Liverpool and four points clear of third-placed Chelsea.

