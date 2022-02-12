“That should free up some money” – Matt Murray claims 29-year-old Arsenal man ‘will move on’ in the summer

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Matt Murray has suggested Arsenal will look to sell Bernd Leno in the summer.

Many had doubted the signing of Ramsdale, with his £30 million price tag being ridiculed by many when he moved to the Emirates from Sheffield United.

But Ramsdale has been one of the Premier League's best performing goalkeepers and he soon usurped Leno for the number one jersey at Arsenal.

Murray believes Leno, who has only amassed three Premier League appearances for the Gunners this season, will be moved on.

Murray told Stadium Astro:

"I believe they’ve got Turner to come in from the MLS. I imagine Leno will move on. That should free up some money.”

Indeed Arsenal have wrapped up the signing of Matt Turner from New England Revolution and the 27-year-old will most likely be a backup to Ramsdale.

The American will join in late June and his arrival may coincide with Leno's departure from the club.

If the German shot-stopper does leave he will not be short of suitors as his four year stay at Arsenal seemingly comes to an end.

Which club can Arsenal's Leno join next summer?

Leno will be weighing up his options

Fellow Premier League side Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Leno, with the club weighing up a potential loan move for the experienced German.

The side have enjoyed an upturn in form as of late both on and off the field

The club was purchased by PCP Capital Partners, Reuben Brothers and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia back in October.

Eddie Howe's men, however, already possess a goalkeeper with whom they are more than happy.

Slovakian Martin Dubravka has been a mainstay in the Newcastle side for many years. So Leno might have to consider the possibility of another bit-part role again at Tyneside.

Back in September, reports suggested Serie A leaders Inter Milan were looking at the possibility of signing Leno at the end of the season.

Inter are another side content with their current number one with Samir Handanović contuing to impress in goal for the club.

Leno will have a lot to consider with regard to his long-term future. He may have yet another challenge on his hands after losing out to Ramsdale at the Emirates.

He'll be hoping to gain more first-team opportunities to raise his stock within Europe.

