"That gave us extra 10 minutes" - Levi Colwill comments on what helped Chelsea beat Tottenham in Premier League clash

English defender Levi Colwill has acknowledged that Tottenham Hotspur gave Chelsea tough competition, but the fans at Stamford Bridge helped the side stay motivated and win the game 1-0. The two London sides clashed in the Premier League on Thursday (April 3).

After a goalless first half, Blues captain Enzo Fernandez scored the match's only goal (50'), courtesy of Cole Palmer's assist, who recently returned from a hamstring injury. After the 1-0 win over the Spurs, Levi Colwill claimed that the fans helped the Blues stay motivated and compete with full strength in a draining match.

He said in an interview with Sky Sports (via Chelsea News):

"It was a tough one there but it meant everything to me, the boys and the fans, especially. The fans were amazing out there. They got us through that I can tell you that."

Colwill added:

"It was giving the Tottenham fans stick and that was what we needed. That gave us the 10 minutes, the runs at the end and the boys were buzzing from it. That was amazing."

Levi Colwill completed the most passes in the game (58/65), with an accuracy of 89%. He made four recoveries and five clearances but lost all six duels. The Blues are fourth on the Premier League table with 52 points after 30 games, only one point above fifth-placed Manchester City.

Joe Cole feels Chelsea should have signed 34-year-old attacker last summer

Former player Joe Cole believes Chelsea should have signed English forward Danny Welbeck last summer. The Blues have the youngest squad in the Premier League this season, with an average age of 23.5, and Joe Cole feels they need an experienced attacker.

Cole told TNT Sports (via Metro):

"Don't disregard the importance of having experienced players in with those young players, teaching them the ropes on the pitch to get to that potential."

He then suggested former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck. Cole also pointed out that the 34-year-old has scored more goals than any other Chelsea center-forward. He added:

"Someone like a Danny Welbeck. It would've been insane to go and sign him at 33 or 34, by the way he's scored more goals than any Chelsea centre-forward, so on the pitch technically, it would work. Him as a player that's done it all, good lad, who could set the culture. Thar's just one that springs off the top of my mind."

Playing for Brighton and Hove Albion, the 34-year-old has scored eight and assisted four goals in 29 games this season. Welbeck is a Manchester United academy graduate and has played senior football in England for nearly two decades.

