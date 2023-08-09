“That is going to be his issue” – Chris Sutton identifies concern with ‘work in progress’ Rasmus Hojlund at Manchester United

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton reckons new Manchester United signing Rasmus Hojlund could struggle to hit the ground running at Old Trafford owing to his rather modest scoring record and injury issues.

United shelled out £72 million to Serie A side Atalanta for the 20-year-old Danish striker, who managed nine league goals in 32 appearances last season. Moreover, Hojlund is nursing a 'minor' back injury sustained during pre-season with Atalanta, potentially delaying his United debut.

Hojlund's league returns last season pale in comparison to that of the Premier League's other recent Scandinavian import, Erling Haaland. The 23-year-old netted 52 goals last season in as many appearances across competitions as Manchester City won the continental treble.

Bemused by the hype surrounding Hojlund, Sutton told Mail Sport's all new podcast 'It's All Kicking Off' that the Dane is no Haaland:

"That is incredible. A lot has been made about this signing, over £70million all-in-all. Looking at his record, it's not like (Erling) Haaland signing for Manchester City, where he signed for them with a real goalscoring pedigree.

"He was at Copenhagen, went to Austria with Sturm Graz for a season, wasn't overly prolific there, then Atalanta and he didn't get into double figures. Nine goals in 30-odd games. That's not an incredible strike rate as such."

Sutton added that the fact that Hojlund has arrived with an injury doesn't help matters:

"I think he will be a work in progress, and what doesn't help is if he has come with a back injury because if you go to a big club you have to hit the ground running, and that is going to be his issue.

"I'm not saying they have wasted their money, but it is not going to help him going into a club where the eyes will be on him, to go and start banging the goals in and he's got an injury."

Hojlund arrives at Old Trafford with a record of ten goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions for Atalanta.

What Rasmus Hojlund said on his unveiling at Manchester United

Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United introduced their new signing at Old Trafford on Saturday (August 5) ahead of their friendly with Lens.

An ecstatic Hojlund told the club's website that it's a dream come true for him to be able to play for United and that he's excited to don their jersey:

"It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player."

"I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me. It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players."

Hojlund joins Mason Mount and Andre Onana as the new signings at Manchester United this summer.