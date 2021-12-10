"That is the guy you go and get"- Owen Hargreaves urges Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool to sign player who 'improves every team'

Owen Hargreaves has reportedly urged Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The 18-year-old made a shocking move to Germany from Birmingham City last year. However, he has cemented himself as one of the finest youngsters in world football right now. Naturally, this has attracted attention from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are three clubs that have been linked heavily with Bellingham. However, recent reports suggest Liverpool are currently leading the race to sign the English international.

Speaking after Manchester United's draw against Young Boys, Hargreaves reiterated that Premier League clubs should do their best to "make it happen."

Here's what he said:

"First of all, against Man City [in the Champions League last season] he was the best midfielder on the pitch, with Kevin de Bruyne out there, which is crazy. Everyone’s going on about Haaland, 'spend the money on Haaland', and rightly so."

"But, honestly, if I’m a big team in England – Man United, Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea – that is the guy you go and get. That is the heart of your midfield for a decade. Whatever it costs, you go and make that happen because he is special."

Jude Bellingham has featured in 68 games for the Yellow Wall so far and has scored seven goals in that time. Despite interest from some of the biggest clubs, Dortmund are keen to hold on to the English midfielder.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool could all benefit from Jude Bellingham's services

Manchester United's midfield has been tested and criticized on numerous occasions. With Pogba's future uncertain at Old Trafford, Jude Bellingham will serve as the perfect replacement should the Frenchman choose to leave.

Donny van de Beek, too, has been linked with a move away from Manchester United. However, it remains to be seen if de Beek will get more playing time under Ralf Rangnick.

Although Chelsea boast the presence of N'Golo Kante in their midfield, his recent months have been plagued with injuries. The Frenchman has missed out on several crucial games because of injuries. He suffered a knock against Juventus in October and his return is now shrouded in mystery.

Jorginho has been outstanding so far for Chelsea. However, he lacks the speed and finesse a youngster like Bellingham can provide.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Jude Bellingham’s game by numbers vs. Beşiktaş:



100% long pass accuracy

89% pass accuracy

7 attempted dribbles

4 successful dribbles

2 attempted tackles

2 successful tackles

2 chances created

2 fouls won

2 crosses

1 assist



He has everything. 🟡⚫️ Jude Bellingham’s game by numbers vs. Beşiktaş:100% long pass accuracy 89% pass accuracy 7 attempted dribbles 4 successful dribbles 2 attempted tackles 2 successful tackles 2 chances created 2 fouls won 2 crosses 1 assist He has everything. 🟡⚫️ https://t.co/o9C9uYWIMh

Be that as it may, Liverpool are currently leading the race to sign Jude Bellingham. The trio of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Bellingham could dominate English football for years to come. In fact, Gabby Agbonlahor believes the youngster will start every game for Liverpool.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are currently linked with the Dortmund midfielder. Liverpool, however, appear to be in pole position to match his £90 million price tag.

