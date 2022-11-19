"That would only happen if" - Mauricio Pochettino comments on rumors linking Tottenham star Harry Kane to Bayern Munich

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Harry Kane is unlikely to swap Spurs for Bayern Munich despite interest from the European giants.

Bayern Munich lost star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona ahead of the 2022-23 season. They notably chose not to sign a like-for-like replacement for the Pole in the summer transfer window.

However, the Bavarians seemingly have plans to add a top centre-forward to their ranks next year. It appears Tottenham talisman Kane is their preferred choice to take the mantle from Lewandowski.

The Bundesliga champions have been largely linked with a move for the England captain in recent months. There have been claims that they have contacted his agent and brother, Charlie Kane, over a potential transfer.

Pochettino, though, is not sure if Kane would be interested in leaving Tottenham to join Bayern Munich. The former Spurs boss also claimed that the 29-year-old is determined to become the all-time top scorer in the Premier League. He told Bavarian daily Suddeutsche Zeitung [via @iMiaSanMia on Twitter]:

"Harry Kane to Bayern? That would only happen if Harry changed his way of thinking, which I don't believe he will. He's very attached to England and his country. He wants to be the Premier League's all-time top scorer. That's his goal."

Pochettino went on to suggest that Real Madrid would be a likelier destination for Kane if he decides to leave England. The Argentinean tactician added:

"I always saw him as a player who would go to a club like Real Madrid if he ever left England."

Kane has found the back of the net 195 times in the Premier League so far in his career. He is third on the list of all-time goalscorers in the league, with Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney sitting above him.

The England captain is only 13 goals behind Rooney's tally of 208, but is still 65 goals behind Shearer. It remains to be seen if he will snub a move to a big European club to become the all-time top scorer in England.

Bayern Munich target Kane played under Pochettino at Tottenham

Pochettino was in charge of Tottenham for five years between 2014 and 2019 and managed 293 matches for the club. Bayern Munich target Kane notably featured in 242 of those matches.

Kane found the back of the net 196 times and provided 30 assists for his teammates under the Argentinean. His contributions saw Spurs reach the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2018-19.

