"That hurt me" - Lionel Messi reacts to Barcelona president Joan Laporta's 'inappropriate' comments about him

Lionel Messi has once again reflected on his departure from Barcelona during the summer transfer window. This time, he addressed club president Joan Laporta's comments suggesting that the Argentine could've offered to play for free in order to stay at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi was quoted as saying during an interview with Spanish publication Sport:

"I did all I could to stay. At no point was I asked to play for free. I was asked to reduce my salary 50 percent and I agreed to that without any problems. We were willing to help the club."

It was obvious that Lionel Messi didn't want to leave Barcelona over the summer. According to reports, the attacker agreed to sign a five-year contract with the Blaugrana, but the club couldn't make it happen due to their financial crisis.

Messi confirmed that his intention was to stay at Camp Nou. He added that Joan Laporta's words really hurt him because they created room for speculation. He said:

"My wish and my family's wish was to stay in Barcelona. Nobody asked me to play for free, but, at the same time, I think what the president said was inappropriate."

"That hurt me because I don't think he needed to say that. That creates speculation or makes people think things that I don't think I deserve."

Joan Laporta said in early October that he was expecting Lionel Messi to offer to play for free in order to continue his stay at Barcelona.

The club president said:

"There came a time when both parties saw that it would not be possible. There was disappointment on both sides. He wanted to stay but they also had a lot of pressure because of the offer they had."

"I hoped Messi would do a U-turn and he would say he would play for free. I would have liked that and I would have been all for it. It is my understanding La Liga would have accepted it. But we cannot ask a player of Messi's stature to do this."

Lionel Messi doubtful for RB Leipzig clash

Lionel Messi left Barcelona for PSG over the summer

Lionel Messi was substituted off during PSG's Ligue 1 clash with Lille at the weekend due to an injury. According to multiple sources, the Argentine could miss his side's Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on Wednesday evening.

That will come as a big blow to the Parisians as Messi has been one of the standout performers in the European tournament this season. The 34-year-old has scored three goals in three Champions League appearances so far this season.

