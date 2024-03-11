"That was what I admired" - Serie A star hails ex-Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola

Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic has given a glowing verdict of watching Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola's Barcelona years ago.

Messi and Guardiola are perhaps Barca's greatest-ever player and coach. They were the catalysts in the Catalan giants' decade of dominance (2009-2019).

Barcelona won three La Liga titles, two UEFA Champions League trophies, and nine other major honors during Pep Guardiola's reign. He implemented the famous tiki-taka brand of football at Camp Nou which lit up European football.

Lionel Messi flourished in Guardiola's team and perfectly fit the Spanish tactician's philosophy. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner bagged 211 goals and 94 assists in 219 games under the current Manchester City boss.

Samardzic expressed his admiration for Guardiola and explained how he watched his former Barca side during childhood. He told Football Transfers:

"I really like [Pep] Guardiola. I used to follow Barcelona a lot when I was younger and he was in Spain. Like when Messi was there and watching how they played, that was what I admired. He's a wonderful coach."

Expand Tweet

Pep Guardiola guided the Blaugrana to an unprecedented treble in the 2008-09 campaign. They finished top of La Liga, nine points ahead of El Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

The Catalan giants also won the UEFA Champions League by beating Manchester United 2-0 in the final. Messi scored Barca's second goal at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Messi was at it again in the Copa del Rey final that year as Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 4-1. He struck his side's second as they romped to victory at the Mestalla in Valencia.

Pep Guardiola backed his former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi to flourish with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami last summer as a free agent.

Lionel Messi, 36, left Barcelona in 2021 when the La Liga giants were unable to afford a new contract for their captain. The club's record goalscorer left for Paris Saint-Germain and spent two years at the Parc des Princes.

However, Messi insisted that he never wanted to leave Barca and nearly sealed a remarkable return last summer. But, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner had concerns about the club's financial situation and opted to head to MLS side Inter Miami.

Pep Guardiola touched on Messi's decision to join David Beckham's co-owned Herons and he backed the Barcelona icon to do well (via Mirror):

"If in the end Leo decides to go to the United States, I am sure he will do well and that is the best decision for him. I ignore the inner gossip. And the money over there is very good, I won't comment about it."

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi has made a blistering start to life in the MLS with Inter Miami. The Argentine icon has registered 15 goals and six assists in 18 games across competitions. He captained Gerardo Martino's side to Leagues Cup glory in August, the first major trophy the club have won.