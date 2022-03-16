“That is how I feel” – Rio Ferdinand delivers honest opinion on rumors linking Cristiano Ronaldo with PSG switch

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he does not believe Cristiano Ronaldo will join PSG this summer.

The Portugal international completed a sensational return to Old Trafford last year and has had a stop-start campaign with the Red Devils. However, his output of 18 goals in 31 matches in all competitions is indicative of his high performance level.

Nevertheless, United are in danger of missing out on the top four with just nine matches to go in the Premier League. This has led many to link Cristiano Ronaldo with a move away from United.

PSG are among the sides linked with him but Ferdinand does not believe a move is likely to materialize.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five podcast, the former England international said:

"I feel that Paris Saint-Germain would have maybe been a destination, but I just feel that the club may be shifting into a new direction with recruitment, which would not fit the usual 30-something player, who could be a big-name player like Ronaldo. If I am wrong, I'm wrong. But that is how I feel."

Manchester United fans will be looking to Cristiano Ronaldo for inspiration as the Red Devils host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their crunch UEFA Champions League tie.

They will also hope he can build on from his hat-trick against Tottenham in their quest to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

PSG are unlikely to sanction Cristiano Ronaldo's purchase after their recent high-profile gaffes in the transfer market

PSG have been among the biggest spenders in the transfer market over the last decade. The French giants currently have the two most expensive players in history in their ranks and are constantly linked with the biggest names in the world.

When it comes to big names, there are not many bigger than Cristiano Ronaldo and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been frequently linked with a move to Paris.

However, with the club's current expensively-assembled frontline flattering to deceive, it is unlikely that the club's hierarchy will sanction another high-profile purchase.

Instead, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to channel his focus on trying to help Manchester United secure a top-four finish this term and build on that next season.

