“That would be insane” – Real Madrid could become formidable if they sign 24-year-old star after Jude Bellingham arrival, says popular YouTuber

American Youtuber Anthony Machado believes Real Madrid could become the team to beat if they add Kylian Mbappe to their ranks after having signed Jude Bellingham this summer.

Bellingham joined Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €103 million. Since moving to the La Liga outfit, the England international has scored 10 goals and assisted three from his first 10 appearances in a Real Madrid shirt.

Machado claims that the team would become increasingly powerful if Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Mbappe completes a move to the Madrid-based side. Reports suggest that the Spanish giants will look to sign the World Cup winner for free next summer after missing out in the recently concluded transfer window (via Goal).

Addressing Bellingham's signing and the potential addition of Mbappe, Machado said on his YouTube channel MoreAA9Skillz:

"I think he's the best signing of the summer right hands down I think he's the best 100% imagine if Madrid get Mbappe. Imagine Jude Bellingham and Mbappe together that would be insane."

The 24-year-old forward is a pivotal component at his current club. Since joining the Parisian outfit from Monaco in 2017 for €180 million, Mbappe has scored 220 goals and assisted 98 times from 269 appearances across all competitions.

He's won the Ligue 1 five times with PSG but is yet to get his hands on the Champions League trophy, a factor that could influence his decision to join Real Madrid.

Owen Hargreaves calls Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham the best player in the world

Jude Bellingham (via Getty Images)

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves lavished praise on Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham following his incredible start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hargreaves was appreciating the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder after his performance against Napoli in the Champions League on October 3. Speaking after the match in which Bellingham scored to help his side win 3-2, the pundit said (via Sports Brief):

"He’s the best player in the world right now, on current form. I know it’s only early doors, but we just heard the numbers...nine games, eight goals, three assists."

In Europe's highest club competition, the 20-year-old midfielder has managed two goals and an assist in just two appearances. On the night, Bellingham completed 51 of his 55 attempted passes, won seven of his 10 ground duels, and completed four tackles.