"That won't be an issue" - Arsenal star claims Premier League title push will not be hindered by the international break

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner has made an emphatic claim over the Gunners' title charge. The Premier League is currently on hiatus on account of the international break and is set to resume at the start of next month (1 April).

Turner insists that his side are not looking at the break as a momentary escape from domestic football and that they will come back with vigor.

The American shot-stopper said (via GOAL):

"No one's looking at this international break as an escape or as a little bit of time away. I think the message from our manager and the message amongst the players is very clear: you're going away to keep fit, to keep playing at the highest level, obviously stay healthy, treat your body right and come back firing on all cylinders because we're definitely not the only club that's on pause right now."

He added:

"We need to come back with the right mentality and ready to continue to win games and I think that we have such a good nucleus at the club, that that won't be an issue."

Arsenal have been exceptional in the English top tier this season, emerging as the latest title contenders after Liverpool and Manchester City's dominance in recent years.

The Gunners are first in the Premier League table with an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. Mikel Arteta's side have occupied the top spot for the majority of the 2022/23 campaign, winning 22 of their 28 matches.

The north London outfit are set to lock horns with Leeds United after the international break at the Emirates on April 1.

"The team have belief" - Pundit offers his take on Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has backed the Gunners to win the Premier League this season ahead of Manchester City. The Irish retired footballer told The Times (via Metro):

"I would still go for Arsenal. Everyone at the club is on board with the approach – the players, the staff and the fans – and the team have belief."

Arsenal @Arsenal Thanks for the memories - wishing you all the best in your retirement, Mesut Thanks for the memories - wishing you all the best in your retirement, Mesut ❤️ https://t.co/sqDFl3esj2

﻿Arsenal were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League by Sporting CP earlier this month. The Gunners, as a result, only have the Premier League left to focus on, which will play a key role in their title charge, according to Cascarino. He added:

"We all assume that City’s brilliance will enable them to win their remaining games, including at home to Arsenal, but that is not a given, especially with the distractions of the [UEFA] Champions League and FA Cup. Arsenal, in contrast, have only the league on which to concentrate."

Cascarino then predicted that Manchester United and Newcastle United will occupy the remaining spots in the top four.

Poll : 0 votes