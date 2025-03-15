“That is the key” - Robin Le Normand tells Atletico teammates how they can stop Lamine Yamal during Barcelona face off

Atletico Madrid centre-back Robin Le Normand has highlighted what he and his teammates must do to stop Lamine Yamal when they lock horns with Barcelona in LaLiga on Sunday, March 16. The 28-year-old centre-back stated that Atleti must work as a team to minimize Yamal's individual talent.

The two sides will lock horns in a top-of-the-table encounter at the Wanda Metropolitano. Ahead of the match, Le Normand heaped praise on Yamal, saying (via Barca Universal):

"He is a player with a very special talent. At his age, it is incredible to see the quality he has and the composure he shows in such crucial matches."

The Atleti defender also asserted that his side must perform well defensively and work as a team to neutralize Yamal.

"We must minimise his individual talent with our collective effort and defensive discipline. That is the key – to stay consistent and maintain our defensive solidity, which has been excellent," he added.

Lamine Yamal has been one of Barcelona's standout players this season. The 17-year-old has played a huge part in the club's success so far, contributing 12 goals and 17 assists in 37 matches across competitions.

In LaLiga, the Blaugrana star has recorded five goals and 11 assists in 23 outings. Yamal was not in action when Barca clashed with Atletico in the reverse fixture earlier in the season due to an ankle injury.

However, he played when the two sides met in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final last month, registering an assist in the 4-4 draw at the Olimpic Lluis Companys. Atletico Madrid are third in the standings and trail Barcelona, who have played a game less, by a point.

Barcelona out for revenge against Atletico Madrid - Jules Kounde

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has claimed that the Catalan club will be out for revenge when they lock horns with Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Diego Simeone's side has gotten the better of Barca this season.

They defeated Hansi Flick's men 2-1 in the league in December and held them to a 4-4 draw in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg, both away from home. Kounde stated that La Blaugrana will be out for revenge this time around, saying (via Football Espana):

"Of course [we’re looking for revenge]. We didn’t like the last two results against Atletico Madrid because we want to win everything and especially against a direct rival."

“I think we played two good games in those previous matches, but we narrowly missed out on victory both times due to minor issues. So yes, we want to go there and win this weekend," he added.

A victory on Sunday could see Barcelona open a four-point gap on Atleti in the title race with a game in hand.

