“Of course we’re looking for revenge” - Barcelona star makes feelings clear ahead of clash against Atletico

Barcelona are eager to pick up a win against Atletico Madrid in the league this weekend, according to Jules Kounde. The Catalans travel to the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday, March 16, to face Los Rojiblancos in LaLiga.

Hansi Flick's team are leading the title race after 26 games, three points ahead of Atletico Madrid, who are third. Barcelona also have a game in hand and a win this weekend could strengthen their grip on the title.

However, the Catalans have a poor record against Diego Simeone's side this season. Los Rojiblancos picked up a 2-1 win in the league in December via a late Alexander Sorloth strike.

Sorloth repeated the trick in the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg last month, scoring another late goal to secure a 4-4 draw. The two sides face each other in the second leg in April.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's game, Kounde stated that Barcelona are out for revenge.

“Of course [we’re looking for revenge]. We didn’t like the last two results against Atletico Madrid because we want to win everything and especially against a direct rival,” said Kounde via Football Espana.

He continued:

“I think we played two good games in those previous matches, but we narrowly missed out on victory both times due to minor issues. So yes, we want to go there and win this weekend.”

The Catalans have won the Supercopa de Espana this season, and are also in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

How many games has Jules Kounde played for Barcelona this season?

Jules Kounde has been an omnipresent figure for Barcelona this season, making the right-back position his own. The Frenchman is naturally a centerback but has been covering in the full-back position in recent seasons.

Kounde has been one of the best right-backs in the league this campaign. The 26-year-old has registered three goals and eight assists from 42 games across competitions this season, all but three of which have been starts.

Interestingly, he was kept out of the starting XI on two occasions this season as punishment for being late for a meeting. Kounde has registered 3455 minutes of first team action this campaign, and has featured in every game for the Catalans.

Jules Kounde's contract at Camp Nou runs until 2027, and recent reports have suggested that Chelsea are keeping him under close watch. However, given the Frenchman's recent performances, Barcelona are unlikely to let him go.

