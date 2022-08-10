"That is a kind of anger I have inside me" - Romelu Lukaku opens up on disastrous Chelsea spell and Inter Milan return

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has opened up on his below-par debut campaign at his parent club Chelsea last season, claiming it was a difficult one for him.

Lukaku, who returned to the Blues on a club-record deal worth £97.5 million, is now back at Inter on a one-year loan deal. He scored 64 goals during his two-season stint with the Nerazzurri, winning the 2020-21 Serie A title.

Speaking to DAZN (via Football Italia), the 29-year-old shed light on what went wrong after his move to Stamford Bridge last summer. He said:

"The season at Chelsea gave me extra motivation to do even better than before. I think in one year, everyone has forgotten about the things I am capable of doing on the pitch. That is a kind of anger that I have inside me. That now the team has it too, which didn't win last year, all together we hope to do better and bring something home."

He continued:

"I think before, when I left, I wanted to take revenge at Chelsea because when I was young, it was my team for 11 years. I had the opportunity to go back there and thought I would be a hero, but that wasn't the case. In March, when I heard there was an opportunity to come back here, slowly I didn’t say anything, but towards the end of the season, we did a very good job with the club. and I was able to come back here."

Lukaku added:

"I make reflections only at the end of the season, so after the last game, I put myself to think what my situation was. I saw that as a player with Inter, I did well; the season at Chelsea for me was difficult. I had no doubts; that's why I made the decision to come back here."

The Belgian registered 15 goals and two assists in 44 games across competitions for the west London outfit last season. He's expected to start in Inter Serie A opener against Lecce on Saturday (August 13).

Chelsea in pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer

According to Independent, Chelsea have been offered striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by Barcelona. The report also adds that Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is open to the possibility of reuniting with the former Borussia Dortmund frontman.

Since joining the Blaugrana in January, Aubameyang has registered 13 goals and one assist in 23 appearances across competitions. Before that, he enjoyed a productive four-year stint in London, scoring 68 goals and providing 16 assists in 128 league games.

