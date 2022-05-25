"That Liverpool squad needs freshening" - Paul Robinson names 3 players who could leave after Fabio Carvalho's arrival

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has suggested that three players could leave Liverpool following the arrival of Fabio Carvalho.

The Reds have already announced their first signing of the summer in the form of Carvalho, who was close to joining them in January. The 19-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic season with Fulham as the Cottagers earned their promotion to the Premier League.

The Portuguese under-21 international was a key part of Andre Silva's Championship-winning side, having scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 36 appearances.

Paul Robinson has suggested that the arrival of the wonderkid could facilitate the exit of three Liverpool outcasts. The former Spurs goalkeeper insisted that the trio of Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino could all be moved this summer.

Robinson reckons that the Reds were in need of an overhaul and Carvalho's signing addresses that. He told Football Insider:

“Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino and Origi are the three I think will leave. Minamino nearly joined Leeds in January but the deal never went through. It sounds like Origi is a done deal. Those three will leave a big hole in Liverpool’s squad. A hole that needs to be filled."

“It is an area they will look to rejuvenate in. That is what Klopp and Guardiola are good at, rejuvenating. That Liverpool squad needs freshening and Carvalho will do that.”

Departures of Origi, Minamino and Oxlade-Chamberlain could hurt Liverpool if they fail to reinforce

Origi, Minamino and Oxlade-Chamberlain might have been squad players for the Reds this season but they have all delivered when called upon by Jurgen Klopp.

Without Minamino, the Reds could not have won the League Cup and the FA Cup while Origi, as always, has scored some crucial goals.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, despite being on the fringes of the squad for most of the season, did exceptionally well, particularly when Salah and Mane were unavailable during AFCON.

It would be a massive blow to Liverpool's squad depth if they lose all three players at the same time and fail to replace them.

Carvalho has what it takes to prove to be a fantastic signing in the long run. However, the Reds would be wise to look for another attacker this summer if Minamino and Origi both leave.

Origi's departure is pretty much certain, with the Belgian having already agreed to join AC Milan on a free transfer, as per The Athletic.

