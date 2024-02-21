"That is no longer possible in a modern football organisation" - Sir Jim Ratcliffe highlights major issue with Ten Hag situation at Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has outlined his plans for Manchester United after he was confirmed as a minority owner of the Red Devils. The British billionaire feels that the organization of the club isn't in good shape and that is a hindrance on Erik ten Hag.

The INEOS CEO's purchase of a 27.7% stake in the Old Trafford outfit was confirmed by the club on Tuesday (February 20). He will oversee the Premier League giants' sporting operations and he's already voiced concerns about the club's current situation.

Ratcliffe feels that Manchester United's organization isn't up to scratch with modern football. He insisted that the club's manager Ten Hag needs to report directly to the CEO (via mufcMPB):

"We have to look at the organisation of the club, because it is not good at the moment. Take the head coach [Erik ten Hag] for example: he must report directly to the CEO. That is no longer possible in a modern football organisation."

Ratcliffe has already got to work at Manchester United and is aided by his INEOS colleague Dave Brailsford. They have moved to appoint Manchester City's COO Omar Berrada as the club's new CEO.

The Red Devils have also set their sights on Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth to become their new sporting director. The Magpies placed the Englishman on gardening leave after he informed them he wanted to leave.

Ratcliffe highlighted the need for world-class management and the importance of a high-quality environment:

"We then have to ensure that the right people end up in the right positions. Every person in management must be world class. And then it is important to create a positive, supportive, friendly and high-quality environment. That culture was missing before."

The INEOS chief added:

"Only in such an environment can you get the best out of sportsmen. If successful, the results will follow automatically. That’s the plan and I believe in it."

Ten Hag has spent the past year working under uneasy circumstances amid the takeover saga. Manchester United have endured a topsy-turvy current campaign, crashing out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stages. They also sit sixth in the Premier League, five points off the top four.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag's long-term targets could reportedly be targeted following Ratcliffe's arrival

Harry Kane has been a long-term Red Devils target.

Manchester United have long been linked with moves for Harry Kane and Frenkie de Jong. The duo have seemingly been two of Ten Hag's top targets throughout his reign at Old Trafford.

Reports claim that Ratcliffe's arrival could see the Red Devils reignite their interest in the superstar pair. Ten Hag will have the backing of Ratcliffe, his INEOS team, and potentially Ashworth as sporting director.

Kane, 30, was on Ten Hag's radar last summer but he headed to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur in an £82 million deal. The England captain has been in fine form, bagging 29 goals and eight assists in 30 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, De Jong, 26, was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer of 2022. The Barcelona playmaker previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax and has been crucial at Camp Nou, posting 16 goals and 21 assists in 207 games across competitions.