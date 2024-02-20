Manchester United could reignite interest in two European superstars including Harry Kane under Dan Ashworth: Reports

Manchester United could reportedly recommence plans to sign Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane and Barcelona playmaker Frenkie de Jong this summer.

Football Transfers' Jacque Talbot reports that the Red Devils are expected to spend heavily in the summer transfer window. They will have the backing of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team as well as the likely arrival of Dan Ashworth.

The English sporting director has been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle United after the Old Trafford outfit made an approach. He's Manchester United's top candidate to become the club's new sporting director and has told the Magpies he wants to leave.

Erik ten Hag is likely to be handed a summer transfer war chest and this could see them reignite interest in Kane and De Jong. They have been heavily linked with the superstar duo ever since the Dutch coach was appointed in July 2022.

Kane, 30, is a long-term target and he was linked with a move to Old Trafford before joining Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur for £82 million (€95 million) last summer. The England captain has made a groundbreaking start at the Allianz Arena, with 29 goals and eight assists in 30 games across competitions.

However, the Bavarians have struggled under Thomas Tuchel this season, looking set to miss out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen. The German tactician admitted Kane was growing frustrated with the situation.

Meanwhile, De Jong, 26, was on Manchester United's radar in the summer of 2022 shortly after Ten Hag's appointment. The Dutch midfielder played under his fellow countryman at Ajax, enjoying a meteoric rise with three goals and four assists in 59 games.

The Red Devils reportedly agreed on an €85 million deal with Barca for De Jong back then. But, the Netherlands international snubbed the opportunity to reunite with Ten Hag, opting to remain at Camp Nou.

Kane touched on Manchester United's past interest earlier this season

Harry Kane decided to join Bayern Munich last summer.

Manchester United were expected to pull off a blockbuster move to sign Kane from Tottenham last summer. The English striker was highly coveted and staying in the Premier League looked to be a real possibility.

Kane is second in the English top flight's all-time goalscoring charts with 213 goals in 320 games. He's just 47 goals shy of Newcastle legend Alan Shearer who is the leading goalscorer with 260 goals.

However, Manchester United failed to sign Kane and he headed to Bayern. The Englishman insisted back in December that he was happy with the decision (via The Mirror):

"Once they (Bayern) came in, it was between them and Tottenham to talk, and the deal got done. My focus is on here, obviously Manchester United are a great club, a really big club as well, but I decided to come here and I'm really happy I have."

Kane signed a four-year deal with the Bundesliga giants, keeping him tied to the Allianz Arena until June 2027. Ten Hag instead turned his attention to Rasmus Hojlund, signing him from Serie A side Atalanta in a €73.9 million deal.