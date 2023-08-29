"That was a major statement" - Pundit names club that can challenge Manchester City for the PL title after strong recent performance

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton believes Liverpool can challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season after their recent performances.

The Reds secured two difficult victories in the English top tier over Bournemouth and Newcastle United. Jurgen Klopp's side went down to 10 men after Alexis Mac Allister and Virgil van Dijk picked up red cards in the respective fixtures.

However, they still managed to secure all three points, winning 2-1 against the Magpies and 3-1 against Bournemouth.

Sutton believes Liverpool's form has shown that they can compete in the title race against Manchester City. He added that no other club can push the English champions more, telling BBC:

"They are probably the ones who I think can push Manchester City the most. I think in terms of, they went down to 10 men against Bournemouth last week and saw them off pretty well, but to do it at Newcastle - I thought that was a major statement."

However, he admitted that he still predicts Manchester City to retain the title this season. The former Chelsea striker added:

"I still think City will win the Premier League, but Liverpool needed that yesterday and will go from strength to strength - if they can keep hold of Mohamed Salah."

Manchester City find themselves in a familiar position, atop the Premier League table after the first three fixtures, winning all three. Liverpool are two points behind in fourth place in the standings, after one draw and two wins in three games.

"If they want to win the title" - Cesc Fabregas offers Arsenal advice against Manchester City in Premier League title race

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has offered his two cents on the Premier League title race between the Gunners and the Cityzens.

Mikel Arteta's side posed as strong contenders for the title last season, displaying exceptional form and dominating the top of the league. However, after suffering a string of losses, City managed to retain their crown.

As the Gunners prepare to challenge once again this season, Fabregas has given his former outfit some crucial advice on how to do so. The Spaniard told Football Daily:

"They will compete for the title again, 100 per cent. But I do see Arsenal being stronger than last year. I think they will push them (City) even further so if they want to win the title, I think it will take them even more harder job than what they did last year which actually they did really well."

Arsenal are currently fifth in the Premier League standings, level on points with Liverpool, with one draw and two wins.