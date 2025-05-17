"That might edge it for them" - Roy Keane makes bold Manchester United vs Tottenham Europa League final prediction 

Manchester United will play fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday (May 21). In the build-up to that fixture, former United skipper Roy Keane has made a bold prediction about the ultimate clash.

Keane has kept Manchester United ahead of Spurs in the final. The former Irish international, who is now a pundit, believes the club's history carries weight and they have players who can produce the required magic. He said (via Sky Sports):

"There's not much between them (in the league) but come the crunch, come the final, United's history in finals, them winning cups the last few years, you'd like to think they would have a bit more knowledge around the game than Spurs. That might edge it for them."

Keane opined that United skipper Bruno Fernandes could perform on the big stage and help his side walk away with a victory. He added:

"I think Bruno can produce that bit of magic."

Bruno Fernandes has been the talismanic figure in Manchester United's disappointing 2024-25 season. The 30-year-old has recorded 38 goal contributions (19 goals, 19 assists) across 55 appearances. Despite the presence of forwards like Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, he has emerged as the Red Devils' top scorer in the Premier League too, with eight goals.

His workload and efforts have been recognised as he was presented with the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and the Players' Player of the Year awards.

Manchester United have yet to win a Premier League game since March

Manchester United lost yet another Premier League fixture this season on Friday (May 16). They went down 1-0 against Enzo Maresca's Chelsea away from home. Marc Cucurella secured the Blues' solitary goal (71'), which handed the Red Devils their 18th league defeat this season.

Although United remain unbeaten in the Europa League and will play in the final on Wednesday, the last time they won a game in the Premier League was in March, a 3-0 victory over Leicester City. Their last home win, meanwhile, dates back to February, when they outwitted Ipswich Town 3-2 at Old Trafford.

The only consolation awaiting the side is the Europa League. A victory in the final will see them win a continental competition after eight years, having won the same tournament during Jose Mourinho's regime in 2017.

About the author Sattyik Sarkar Sattyik is a football writer at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience. He has completed his post-graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA), and has previously worked for Khel Now and also Sportskeeda’s Indian Sports and Indian Football division.



Sattyik has been following the sport since his childhood as his parents are ardent Mohun Bagan supporters and also members of the club. He has, however, been supporting their rivals East Bengal since 2008. He was also part of a local football academy, specializing in central defense, but had to switch focus to studies. Among European teams, he follows Manchester United and their stalwart captain Nemanja Vidic.



Sattyik has interviewed multiple footballers like Alberto Noguera, Javier Siverio, Edu Bedia among others. He is always on the lookout for new stories and strives to share them within appropriate timelines.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho are Sattyik’s other favorite footballers. Among managers, he admires Sir Alex Ferguson, Xabi Alonso, Carlo Ancelotti, Johan Cruyff and Jose Mourinho because of their achievements and how they revolutionized the sport.



Sattyik was inspired by the grit and determination shown by Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final as they came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to win the trophy. When not working, he enjoys his time with books and music. Know More