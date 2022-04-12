“That might be too much for Manchester United” – Gary Neville explains why Erik ten Hag could snub Old Trafford job

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has admitted that he is concerned about what prospective manager Erik ten Hag might make of the current situation at Old Trafford.

The MEN reported last week that Ajax expect Ten Hag to become the new Red Devils boss in the summer, replacing interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United are enduring a dreadful season, compounded by their meek 1-0 defeat at relegation-threatened Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The loss at Goodison Park means Rangnick's side have lost three of their last five games across all competitions. They sit seventh in the Premier League, six points away from fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with just seven games left this season.

Gary Neville @GNev2 United a joke. Well done to Everton. Would have also been hard for Frank Lampard to hear Sean Dyche say what he said so well done to him. Some response. United a joke. Well done to Everton. Would have also been hard for Frank Lampard to hear Sean Dyche say what he said so well done to him. Some response.

Now, The Mail claims that Bundesliga club RB Leipzig are attempting to hijack the Red Devils' efforts to bring the Dutch manager to the club.

Neville wouldn't blame Ten Hag for deciding against coming to Manchester. Speaking on the Sky Sports podcast, the pundit said:

"If you sort of look at what they're doing to players, Manchester United, currently, there isn't a player that has grown, really."

He added:

"I suspect that Ten Hag's demands, and not financial demands, control recruitment, structure, youth and I suspect that he will want to come in and not be exposed to what other managers have been exposed to in the last ten years. That might be too much for Manchester United and I suspect that they have got a difficult week or two

"I still think that they might get it over the line, but the reports this morning (Sunday) were such that Ten Hag has put placing demands on the club that are maybe going above and beyond. But, we don't know if we should believe everything.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Gary Neville: "The players are taking Ralf Rangnick down with them. They are bad."



Exactly this. Which is why Erik ten Hag wants full control from Man Utd so he can remove those players and build a good squad. Gary Neville: "The players are taking Ralf Rangnick down with them. They are bad."Exactly this. Which is why Erik ten Hag wants full control from Man Utd so he can remove those players and build a good squad.

Manchester United great Gary Neville advises Erik ten Hag to ask Donny van de Beek about his Old Trafford experience

Neville also advised Ten Hag to speak to his former Ajax player Donny van de Beek about his experience at Old Trafford.

The midfielder left the Johan Cruijff Arena in 2020 to join Manchester United for £35 million (plus £5m in add-ons) but has since gone on loan to Everton.

The former full-back said:

"Look at what they did to Van de Beek.

"If you're Ten Hag, you're on the phone to Van de Beek, thinking, 'What's it like there, Donny?' He isn't going to be saying anything good, is he?"

When asked if he believes the RB Leipzig rumors, the Sky Sports pundit said:

"Ordinarily, nowadays, when things come out from the credible sources that we're seeing, there are normally more areas than one. But if they can't get him over the line, what a position for Manchester United to be in, if they can't get a manager to come in that wants to come in, because of his demands on the way that the football club is run."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC @TheEuropeanLad



“Questions about the game or I am going inside”, ten Hag added. Erik ten Hag tells ESPN on Manchester United job: “I want to talk about the game. I am not reacting to rumors”.“Questions about the game or I am going inside”, ten Hag added. Erik ten Hag tells ESPN on Manchester United job: “I want to talk about the game. I am not reacting to rumors”. 🔴 #MUFC @TheEuropeanLad “Questions about the game or I am going inside”, ten Hag added. https://t.co/tMIW0Z0XsM

