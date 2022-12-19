"That is some player" - Jamie O’Hara urges Liverpool and Manchester City to sign FIFA World Cup winner

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has urged Liverpool and Manchester City to sign FIFA World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister.

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder had an excellent FIFA World Cup campaign as he played a key role in helping La Albiceleste win the elusive trophy for the third time. O’Hara also slammed his former club Tottenham Hotspur for signing Yves Bissouma over the Argentine playmaker in the summer.

He claimed that Mac Allister's exceptional performances for Argentina have not been appreciated enough.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder believes top clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City should make a move for the midfielder. O'Hara told talkSPORT:

"I mean, he has been unbelievable. What a tournament he has had! I couldn’t believe how fantastic he was. People were talking about [Luka] Modric, [Jude] Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez and [Sofyan] Amrabat, who was brilliant for Morocco. No one has really talked about Mac Allister and how good he was."

"I thought he was exceptional. I can’t believe he is at Brighton. I think big clubs are going to come in looking for him."

O'Hara claimed that Mac Allister would be a brilliant addition to clubs like Newcastle United, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City. He added:

"We (Tottenham Hotspur) signed Bissouma. I mean, why did we sign when we could have got Mac Allister?"

“If you are Newcastle, Man United, Liverpool, even Man City. I would be looking at Mac Allister and going, ‘I will tell you what. That is some player we could have in our side’.”

Alexis Mac Allister has been hugely impressive for Brighton & Hove Albion this campaign, having scored five goals in 14 Premier League games.

He scored once and provided an assist as well for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup and has been widely linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium.

Rio Ferdinand names club that will win race for Liverpool and Manchester City target

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Jude Bellingham will probably join Manchester City over Liverpool and Real Madrid. Speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube Channel, he said:

"'I think he will [join Manchester City], yeah. He'll say, 'listen, I've got a couple of mates there, English boys. I can go to Madrid in five years.' There's no rush. I just think he thinks: 'You know what, I'm the superstar. I'm going to win the league and the Premier League, because I'm an English-born boy. And then I'll go to Madrid and I'll do the same there in a few years'."

NEW: Jurgen Klopp has made Sofyan Amrabat his top transfer target along with Jude Bellingham - and the player [Amrabat] himself is keen to join Liverpool.

"The great things is, he's got the absolute choice and the pick of what he wants to do. There will be clubs queuing up, we know that."

Bellingham has already made 112 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 19 goals and providing 21 assists.

