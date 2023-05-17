“That is a possibility” – Michail Antonio feels Mauricio Pochettino arrival can help Chelsea sign 29-year-old superstar

West Ham United's Michail Antonio is tipping Chelsea-bound boss Mauricio Pochettino to convince Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane to join the Blues.

Pochettino is set to become Graham Potter's permanent replacement at Stamford Bridge. The Argentine has been out of management since last summer when he was sacked by PSG despite leading them to the Ligue 1 title.

Antonio and Newcastle United frontman Callum Wilson were discussing Pochettino's expected arrival at Chelsea on their The Footballer's Football podcast. Kane is out of contract with Spurs in 2024 and a potential departure has been mooted for this summer.

Wilson alluded to this and hinted that the Argentine may look to reunite with the England captain:

“Pochettino.. Kane out of contract… Maybe, you know.”

Antonio then responded:

"That is a possibility.”

Kane has been in prolific form for the Lilywhites this season, scoring 29 goals and providing five assists in 47 games across competitions. However, he is part of a Spurs side that have faltered, crashing out of all cup competitions and unable to qualify for the Champions League.

The English frontman played under Pochettino during his time as Tottenham's manager. He netted 277 goals in 433 games under the Argentine and displayed his feelings about the coach when Spurs sacked him in 2019. He said at the time (via The Express):

“We’ve had some amazing moments in the last 5 and a half years that I will never forget. You were my manager but my friend as well and I thank you for that relationship."

Kane has also been linked with Manchester United and most recently PSG. He has gone on record to say how he wants to end his career having won trophies. Spurs have failed to win silverware since 2008 when the Englishman was part of the club's youth academy.

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann's agent reveals he was Chelsea's first choice

Nagelsmann seemingly turned Chelsea down.

Chelsea seem to be on the verge of confirming Pochettino as their new permanent boss. He will replace Frank Lampard who has been caretaker boss since Potter was dismissed in March.

However, the Blues had several high-profile managerial names on their shortlist including Julian Nagelsmann. The former Bayern Munich boss was sacked just days before Potter's dismissal and seemed to be the west Londoners' top target.

Nagelsmann's agent Volker Struth has confirmed so, telling Bild's podcast:

“He was their number one [choice], that was our information. I believe it would have happened if he had wanted it. I can confirm that Chelsea were quick to call [after Nagelsmann’s departure from Bayern]. There were some phone conversations."

Nagelsmann's sacking took many by surprise as the Bavarians were still competing in three competitions. However, since then they replaced the German with former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel. Die FCB crashed out of the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal.

