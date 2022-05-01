"That's absolutely exceptional" - Jurgen Klopp thrilled with Liverpool star's display in 1-0 win over Newcastle United 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Andy Robertson's committed performance in Saturday’s (April 30) 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United.

The Reds traveled to St. James' Park desperate for a win to keep their title hopes alive. After warding off the hosts in the early minutes, the visitors grew into the game and found the back of the net through Naby Keita in the 19th minute.

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was in spirited form and made some fine saves to keep the Anfield outfit from pulling further ahead. Bruno Guimaraes came close to scoring an equalizer three minutes from time, but Reds keeper Alisson Becker was equal to the task.

The match ultimately ended 1-0 in favor of Klopp’s side, allowing them to temporarily go atop the Premier League table. But Manchester City soon reclaimed top spot with a 4-0 win over Leeds United later in the day. The defending champions are just one point clear with four games remaining.

The slender win was fueled by unmatched commitment from the Liverpool players, and their German coach reserved special praise for the left-back. Robertson’s dedication mesmerized Klopp, who thought that the Scot had put in an “absolutely exceptional” shift.

Here is what he told BT Sport 1 (via HITC) about his high-flying full-back:

“You see Andy Robertson, minute 93, 150 miles per hour going down, that’s absolutely exceptional.”

Robertson, who is known for his commitment to Liverpool’s famed red crest, has played a key role in keeping the club’s quadruple hopes alive. He has played 42 games across all competitions so far, pitching in with two goals and a whopping 15 assists.

Win at Newcastle a testament to Liverpool’s bench strength

The Reds are the only team in Europe competing for a treble this season. Jurgen Klopp’s tactics and individual qualities have surely been pivotal to their success, but their bench strength is what makes them an unstoppable force.

Against Newcastle United, Klopp took the liberty to bench the likes of Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Even without their three cornerstones in attack, midfield, and defense, the Merseyside giants created plenty of chances, produced excellent football, and kept a clean sheet.

Had it not been for Mane’s misses and Dubravka’s saves on Saturday, the scoreline would’ve reflected the dominance Liverpool demonstrated on the pitch.

Newcastle must thank their lucky stars for getting off easy against arguably the best team in Europe right now.

