“That’s not for me to answer" - Javier Mascherano responds to query about Lionel Messi's future at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi’s future at Inter Miami has been a talking point of late. The Argentine maestro, who joined the Herons in the summer of 2023, will see his current contract with the club expire this summer.

Despite being close to turning 38, Lionel Messi has continued to strut his stuff in the Major League Soccer (MLS). Inter Miami started the year on a good note, winning four of their first five league games. However, things have taken a twist in the tale for them as they won just one of their last seven matches across competitions while also conceding 23 goals in that stretch.

They now sit in the sixth position on the Eastern Conference table with 22 points, trailing league leader Philadelphia by seven points, although they have a game in hand. Amid the rollercoaster ride, Lionel Messi’s future at the Florida-based club has been surrounded by uncertainty. Recent reports have claimed that his chance of staying at the club beyond this season is currently at 50%.

When Messi himself was asked about his contractual situation at Inter Miami, he declined to provide an answer, saying he doesn’t know anything about it. Manager Javier Mascherano was recently asked about the situation of his fellow countryman, to which he responded, saying (via GOAL):

“It’s not just Leo. I speak with many players, and not only when things go badly. Coaching isn’t about being rigid with ideas - it’s about listening, adjusting, and making sure players feel comfortable on the field. They’re the ones executing the plan.”

He added on Messi’s future:

“That’s not for me to answer. Of course, I’d love for Leo to stay - it’s important for the fans, for the club, for all of us. But I’m not part of the negotiations. That’s the sporting director’s responsibility.”

Messi has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 17 appearances for the Herons this season.

Luka Modric set to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami – Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid midfield maestro Luka Modric will join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami as a free agent when his contract with the Spanish club runs out on June 30.

Modric recently took to social media to reveal that he will play his final match at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, May 24. Last month, reports emerged that Lionel Messi requested Inter Miami sign the Croatian.

With Modric now announcing his departure from Real Madrid, his likelihood of joining Messi in the MLS has further increased. The pair played against each other in LaLiga for a few years at Real Madrid and Barcelona.

