"That's the benchmark" - Pep Guardiola names one Manchester City record Liverpool 'cannot' beat after Reds drop points in Merseyside derby 

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists that Liverpool cannot reach 100 points in the Premier League. The Spaniard's comments came after the Reds' 2-2 draw against Everton in midweek.

Ad

Arne Slot's side dropped two points in their last-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, which is set to be demolished after the current campaign concludes.

The draw has ruled out the possibility of the Reds reaching 100 points this term. Liverpool are at the top of the league with 57 points and only 42 are available from their remaining 14 fixtures.

Manchester City remain the only team to have achieved the feat in the Premier League, and Guardiola feels it's next to impossible for another team to beat his record. Speaking at a press conference, the former Barcelona boss said (via GOAL):

Ad

Trending

"Who will do 100 points in football now? I’m waiting. Or four-in-a-row? I’m waiting. With clubs like Bournemouth, Fulham and Wolves that you have to play. Gundo [Ilkay Gundogan] was in Barcelona for one year, came back and the difference in one year is unbelievable."

"Teams are much, much, much better in all departments, people prepare so well because of the standards we dictate. Have you seen Liverpool this season? They cannot do 100 points already, 99 but not 100, and look at the season they’ve done. That’s the benchmark to say, ‘Wow, what we have done.'"

Ad

City will next face Newcastle United on Saturday (February 15) while the Reds take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola explains why 'most teams except Liverpool' have been unstable this season

Pep Guardiola has hit out at the hectic scheduling of fixtures affecting teams in the Premier League. He insists that most teams except the Merseysiders have struggled with injuries as a result.

Ad

The Spaniard also referenced former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, revealing that the German shared his sentiments on the matter. Guardiola said (via GOAL):

"I always expect injuries during the season. Not as much as we've had, but it's not just a problem for Man City. You see the same at Tottenham, Arsenal, right now, most teams except Liverpool that all the season has been so stable in those terms."

Ad

"Real Madrid as well. Many teams. The solution to prevent that? I think Jurgen Klopp and myself have said it in the past. It is the calendar. I don't see another reason why there are a lot of injuries."

City have endured arguably their worst campaign of Guardiola's tenure this season. The English giants, who have won six league titles under Guardiola, are currently fifth in the standings, 16 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Reds enjoy a healthy four-point lead over second-placed Arsenal and also have a game in hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback