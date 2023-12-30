“That’s why they call him Cold Palmer innit” - Chelsea star makes claim about Cole Palmer after their thrilling 3-2 win over Luton Town

Chelsea attacker Noni Madueke praised teammate Cole Palmer for his fantastic performance as the Blues beat Luton Town 3-2. The 21-year-old was involved in all three games, scoring two goals and setting up the other one.

Madueke referred to his second goal, where Palmer showed great composure to go around the keeper before dropping a shoulder to beat a defender and roll it home.

He said (via TNT Sports):

“That’s why they call him Cold Palmer innit. ”

Chelsea raced to a comfortable 2-0 lead at half-time. Palmer opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a strong left-footed strike before Madueke doubled the advantage in the 37th minute.

The former Manchester City star's second goal came with 70 minutes on the clock, leading many to think that the Blues had effectively won the game. However, the home side showed great resilience. Ross Barkley pulled one back in the 80th minute before Elijah Adebayo made it 3-2 in the 87th minute. However, Pochettino's side held on to make it back-to-back wins in the league following their midweek win over Crystal Palace.

Palmer looks to be a great piece of business made by the London side. Arriving in the summer from Manchester City for £42.5 million late in the summer window, he has instantly endeared himself to Chelsea fans. He has 10 goals and six assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Premier League side in talks with Chelsea for midfield star: Reports

Gallagher could complete a controversial switch to rivals Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur are in negotiations with Chelsea over a move for midfielder Conor Gallagher. According to journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Spurs are keen on adding to their midfield options and the 23-year-old's name has emerged on the surface.

Gallagher has played a key role for the Blues this season. While he is yet to score, his energy in midfield has been a vital component for Mauricio Pochettino. This is evidenced by a stat released by Opta, according to which the midfielder is the only player in Europe's top five leagues with 20+ chances created, touches in the opposition box, shots, dribbles, duels won, tackles and interceptions, indicating his contributions both on and off the ball.

However, the Blues have spent extensively over the past three windows and could look to balance the books. Any proceeds from Gallagher's sale would count as pure profit towards FFP as he is an academy-grown player.

While Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is keen on adding a central defender, the 23-year-old could prove to be a great addition to the squad. He will compete with the likes of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr for game time in midfield.