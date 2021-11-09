“That’s a cheap one, a coward’s challenge!” - Trevor Sinclair slams Cristiano Ronaldo for dangerous challenge on Kevin De Bruyne 

Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to make an impact during Manchester United's poor performance against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday as the Red Devils lost 2-0.

Ronaldo could only watch as Eric Bailly scored an own goal for Man United and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner became increasingly frustrated as the game went on. It didn't take long for Ronaldo to take his anger out on City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, going into the star with a late challenge.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - Eric Bailly is the first Manchester United player to score an own goal in the Manchester derby in the Premier League. Oops. 1 - Eric Bailly is the first Manchester United player to score an own goal in the Manchester derby in the Premier League. Oops. https://t.co/2sDhVNj8lC

Former City winger Trevor Sinclair slammed Ronaldo for the tackle, calling it cheap and cowardly. He said:

"That’s a cheap one. The challenge initially went in from Fernandes, and as he’s down on the floor after being fouled, Ronaldo launches into that. I know it’s only one foot but he’s jumped in with his studs showing. I thought it was a little bit naughty."

Sinclair added:

"It’s a little bit of frustration, but it’s not OK. I hope De Bruyne is OK because it’s a really poor challenge. It’s a coward’s challenge. He’s [Ronaldo] got away with a couple, the one with [Liverpool’s] Curtis Jones as well. He’s got a temper because he’s a winner. He doesn’t like losing."

This kind of behavior from Ronaldo isn't new, with the star making the same frustrating and unnecessary tackle during Manchester United's 5-0 shock loss against Liverpool. The 36-year-old's victim on the day was Curtis Jones and Cristiano Ronaldo was lucky to have received just a yellow card for his antics.

Fair Advantage @FairAdvantageCA Cristiano Ronaldo receives a yellow card for this kick on Curtis Jones. No red card, VAR was consulted #MULIV Cristiano Ronaldo receives a yellow card for this kick on Curtis Jones. No red card, VAR was consulted #MULIV https://t.co/EacUQwSM5q

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher made it clear that Ronaldo not getting sent off during the Curtis Jones incident was due to the position of the ball during the tackle. He explained:

"Ronaldo was lucky the ball was there, that is what saved him from being shown a red card. What also helped was that he stopped when he did. It wasn't the wisest thing to do, there is force behind the kicks but the fact that the ball was there has done him a great favour."

You don't buy him to run and press: Rio Ferdinand lashes out at Cristiano Ronaldo's critics

Rio Ferdinand lashes out at Cristiano Ronaldo critics.

After the 36-year-old was criticized for not chasing down opponents during United's game against City, Rio Ferdinand has come out in support of the star. According to the Manchester United legend, Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't bought for the purpose of pressing players and chasing the ball. He said:

"You’re not talking about Joe Bloggs. You’re talking about one of the greatest, if not the greatest, goalscorers in the history of the game. You don’t buy him to run and press people. Real Madrid didn’t buy him in his pomp to go and press defenders - what do you want it now for? It makes no sense to me."

Ferdinand added:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"Is Robert Lewandowksi’s main attribute pressing? When everyone was calling Harry Kane the best No. 9 in the world, were they saying, ‘He’s an unbelievable presser?' Sergio Aguero, the best No.9 in the Premier League for years. Did people say, ‘He presses unbelievably?' It doesn’t happen."

Edited by Arnav Kholkar