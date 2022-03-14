"That’s how cool and calm he was" - Glenn Hoddle hails Chelsea star's 'sublime' piece of skill against Newcastle United

Former Chelsea midfielder and manager Glenn Hoddle praised Kai Havertz following his wonderful goal against Newcastle United. The 22-year-old scored a late 89th-minute goal for the Blues to secure all three points against Eddie Howe's in-form Newcastle United on Sunday.

Glenn Hoddle was highly impressed by what he saw from the in-form German international. During Premier League Production’s post-match coverage as quoted by the Chelsea Chronicle, Hoddle said:

“The weight of the pass is beautiful, but the finish… To just drag it down with your toes and quickly tap it past the keeper — that’s like finishing in training when you’re sort of semi messing around at the end of training. That’s how cool and calm he was. That’s in the finer form he’s in at the moment.”

The 64-year-old also claimed that he loved how Havertz started his celebrations even before the ball found the back of the net. He explained:

“I like looking at these little things. As he hit it, he was not even looking at it. He’s looking at the crowd to celebrate. He knows what he’s done. That was sublime. He’s looking away and going, ‘Done my bit.'”

The German international has been phenomenal for Thomas Tuchel's side of late and the versatile attacking midfielder scored his sixth goal in his last seven games. It took a brilliant searching pass from Jorginho to find the well-timed run from Havertz. The German controlled the ball exquisitely in tight space and flicked it past Martin Dubravka.

Kai Havertz is slowly turning himself into a clutch player for Chelsea

For a player who cost £71 million, Kai Havertz made a relatively slow start to life at Chelsea. However, the German international established himself as a man for the occasion. He scored decisive goals to help Thomas Tuchel's side win both the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Conn @ConnCFC Kai Havertz is the future of Chelsea football club. Big moments player. Kai Havertz is the future of Chelsea football club. Big moments player.

Now that the Blues are in complete turmoil due to their off-field issues, Havertz is once again delivering when his team needs him the most. The 22-year-old has six goals in his last seven games for the Blues and his tally for the season is now 11 goals and five assists in 34 games.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar