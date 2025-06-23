“That’s crazy” - Paul Pogba reveals what impresses him the most about Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has lavished praise on Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal. The Frenchman has hailed the 17-year-old's elite mentality at a young age.

Yamal has established himself as one of the best players in world football having become a key player for both Spain and Barcelona. He has been named as a frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or this season following an exceptional season.

Former World Cup-winning France international Paul Pogba has hailed the teenage prodigy. He told ESPN, as quoted by Barca Universal:

“He’s incredible. What impresses me about him is that he has the mentality of an adult at his age. He always plays clearly, and at such an age, that’s crazy."

Lamine Yamal has already made 106 appearances for Barcelona, having come through the club's youth ranks. He has produced 25 goals and 34 assists for the Catalan giants and has won four trophies with the Blaugrana.

Capped 21 times for Spain, he has also been an important player for Luis de la Fuente's side. He helped La Roja win the UEFA European Championship in 2024 and finish runners-up in the UEFA Nations League 2024–25.

Lamine Yamal made 55 appearances for Hansi Flick's side last season and scored 18 goals while providing 25 assists. He helped the Catalan giants win the LaLiga title, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana last season.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick offers his advice for Lamine Yamal

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has offered his advice for Lamine Yamal on how to succeed in his career. The wonderkid has already made a name for himself at the age of just 17 and has been destined for a future. In an interview with Football Espana via SPORT, Hansi Flick said, as quoted by Barca Blaugranes:

"I often say it: he’s a genius. And he’s 17, we have to help him. So far, everything’s fine. If he wants to play at the highest level for the next 15 years, he needs to train very well and prepare himself mentally. He’s smart. It’s not all about enjoyment; you also have to work. And players with his talent need to do that. He has good examples in the team, like Raphinha, who also has a lot of trust in him."

Yamal made his debut for Barcelona at the age of just 15 under former manager Xavi Hernandez. However, the youngster has taken his game to a completely different level since the appointment of Hansi Flick. Yamal is being tipped as a frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or this season thanks to his brilliant showings for club and country.

