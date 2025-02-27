"That’s how football should be played" - Gary Neville reveals what he likes most about current Liverpool team

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has highlighted a facet of Liverpool's game that he likes the most. Arne Slot's side are 13 points clear at the top and have been the best side this season in the English top flight.

Following a 2-0 win at the weekend at four-time defending champions Manchester City, the Reds beat Newcastle United 2-0 at home in midweek as a first Premier League title in five years, second overall, beckons.

Talking about the Reds' playing style this season, Neville said on It's Called Soccer (as per TBR)

“I said it earlier on in the season, there was a game, I can’t remember which game it was where I thought that they played three or four different styles within a certain half or within a certain game.

He continued:

“And that’s what I like most about this Liverpool team, to be honest with you, because we’ve been conditioned for years now to think you have to have this principle and this value and this philosophy of playing, you must stick to it. And then I see them playing, you know.

"Robertson lumps one over the top for a penalty at Bournemouth. I see Van Dijk playing sort of 60-yard direct passes in behind. I see Trent Alexander-Arnold playing long passes in behind for Salah from deep, and I think yeah, that’s how football should be played.”

The Reds have lost only once in the league all season and are the most prolific scoring side in the division, with 66 goals. They have also excelled at the defensive end, with their 26 conceded goals only dwarfed by second-placed Arsenal (23).

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Liverpool have had a superb campaign, exceeding expectations, under new boss Arne Slot, who arrived from Feyenoord in the summer to replace the legandary Jurgen Klopp.

As mentioned above, the Reds are well clear atop the Premier League standings and have also fared well in Europe. After topping the new-look UEFA Champions League league phase with seven wins in eight games, they next travel to Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain for the Round of 16 first leg on Wednesday (March 5).

The two sides have split their four previous European meetings, with their last clash being a 2-1 PSG win in the 2018-19 group stage. The Reds had won the reverse fixture 3-2 at home en route winning the competition.

