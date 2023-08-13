"That's why I also came here" – Liverpool star confident ahead of Chelsea clash in the Premier League

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has stated that he is hoping to be at his best in his potential debut against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (August 13).

The Reds lured Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig after triggering his £60 million release clause last month. They handed the 32-cap Hungary international a five-year deal, allegedly worth around £120,000 a week.

Speaking to club media, the 22-year-old shared his thoughts on his ambitions and goals ahead of his Liverpool debut. He elaborated:

"When I signed, from the first minute I was ready. That's why I also came here – to help the team, to help the fans, to come back after a season like the season before to win trophies again."

Claiming that he is ready for Chelsea, Szoboszlai continued:

"The guys gave me a really warm welcome, so from the first day everybody was open to help me. From here as well, thank you to them. In the training I try to do my best, in the games as well. So hopefully against Chelsea, I can also do my best."

Szoboszlai, who helped RB Leipzig lift two DFB Pokal titles, is expected to start for the Reds in their 2023-24 Premier League opener against the west London outfit. He is believed to play alongside new arrival Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones in Jurgen Klopp's 4-3-3 setup.

A right-footed versatile operator blessed with shooting and dribbling, the Liefering academy graduate scored 20 goals and provided 22 assists in 91 appearances for Leipzig. He averaged a goal contribution at a decent interval of every 139 minutes of first-team action.

Pundit predicts Liverpool vs Chelsea result

In his column for BBC, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 3-2 victory for Liverpool in their opener at Stamford Bridge. He wrote:

"This is another game where I don't really have much of a clue what to expect, especially from Chelsea. Mauricio Pochettino has been unlucky to see Christopher Nkunku arrive and then get injured but it seems like the Blues are still looking to sign more players, and Liverpool are surely going to do the same."

Opining on Chelsea's recruitment in the recent past, Sutton added:

"I don't see all the players leaving Stamford Bridge over the summer as being a problem, because not too many of them had a sensational season last time. They still have lots of very good players and it's just a question of how long Pochettino takes to find a settled side. Maybe Nicolas Jackson will end up being the man to step up and score the goals they need."

Claiming that the Reds are suspect at the back, Sutton concluded:

"Liverpool's defence is their worry, because there are plenty of goals in their team. We might see a few at both ends at Stamford Bridge on Sunday."

Both the teams have played out a draw each time in their last six matches. Neither side have scored in their last four meetings, including the EFL Cup and the FA Cup summit clashes in the 2021-22 season.