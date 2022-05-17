"That’s why I came here" - Liverpool star James Milner comments on his switch from Manchester City to join Jurgen Klopp's team

James Milner has explained why he left Manchester City to join Liverpool in the summer of 2015. The 36-year-old midfielder was keen on helping the Reds win trophies, something he had not been achieved in a very long time.

Milner was part of the rebuilding job at City, which saw them win two Premier League, one FA Cup and one League Cup title. The former England international wanted to achieve the same at Anfield.

After the Reds' FA Cup triumph against Chelsea on Saturday, Milner said (via the Liverpool Echo):

"That’s why I came here. That was the hope; it was part of the drive. When I went to City, they hadn’t won anything for a long time, and it was great to be part of that, the start of their success, winning leagues and cups."

He added:

"Liverpool is an incredible club with incredible history, but it hadn’t been as successful, hadn’t won the Premier League, which was baffling. That was the aim, and if we could do that and win a Premier League here, that would be special. It’s a process, and the process has been incredible."

Milner has had an incredible career at Merseyside since arriving on a free transfer almost seven years ago. The 36-year-old midfielder has won every possible trophy with the Reds apart from the UEFA Europa League. He has made over 280 appearances for the Reds, contributing 26 goals and 44 assists.

James Milner @JamesMilner . Never get bored of a Hendo shuffle

#YNWA

#loveitskip What a team, thanks for the incredible support. Never get bored of a Hendo shuffle What a team, thanks for the incredible support🔴. Never get bored of a Hendo shuffle😍#YNWA#loveitskip https://t.co/V5wivAdrqL

Despite having very limited game time this season, Milner remains a key member in the dressing room because of his experience and leadership qualities. This season, Milner has made 36 appearances across competitions, registering three assists. Manager Jurgen Klopp also trusts the former England international to control games in midfield during the closing stages.

It's worth mentioning that Milner's contract expires at the end of the season. Earlier this year, Fabrizio Romano reported that the Reds have offered him a new one-year contract, as Klopp is keen to have Milner around for at least another season.

Liverpool need win against Southampton to take Premier League title race to final day

Liverpool have kept their unprecedented quadruple bid alive. Having won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, beating Chelsea on penalties both times, they are four points behind league leaders Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand.

They take on Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday, May 17. If the Reds secure three points, the title race will go down to the final day (May 22) of the season. The Reds will still need to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at home and hope Aston Villa take points off Manchester City at the Etihad to win the league.

However, if Jurgen Klopp's men lose to Southampton, City will be crowned the Premier League champions. The Reds will close their season against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on May 28.

Edited by Bhargav