"That’s how I see" - Theo Walcott makes big Arsenal claims as Manchester City gain Premier League title advantage 

Southampton forward Theo Walcott has hailed Arsenal as the best team in the Premier League despite the Gunners losing their title advantage to Manchester City.

Walcott scored one goal and played 77 minutes for the Saints as Ruben Selles' side secured a 3-3 draw against Mikel Arteta's side, providing a major blow to the Gunner's title hopes.

The former England international spent more than a decade on the books of Arsenal and heaped praise on the north London side following the game.

Southampton were thumped 4-1 by Manchester City two weeks ago but Walcott insisted that the Gunners are a better side compared to the Cityzens. He told NBC Sports, as quoted by Metro:

"Arsenal are just incredible. We played Man City the other week and I thought Arsenal were way better than them. That’s how I see Arsenal at the moment. We can take a lot of positives from this game because they [Arsenal] are the best team in this league at this moment in time."

Mikel Arteta's side find themselves on the backfoot in the title race after dropping six points in their last three games.

The north Londonders drew against both Liverpool and West Ham United prior to their stalemate against the Saints.

The Gunners are now five points ahead of Manchester City, who have two games in hand and will take on Mikel Arteta’s side at the Etihad on Wednesday night.

Gabriel Jesus sends reminder to Manchester City after Arsenal's 3-3 draw against Southampton

Gabriel Jesus has reminded his former club Manchester City that Arsenal are still five points clear at the top of the table despite their 3-3 Premier League draw against Southampton on Friday.

The Gunners drew their third game in a row as they could only secure a 3-3 draw against the Saints on Friday, April 21.

Despite his side losing their advantage to Manchester City in the title race, Gabriel Jesus has sent a warning to his former employers.

The Brazil international, who left the Cityzens for the Gunners in a £45 million deal, told Sky Sports, via BBC:

"Now is the difficult moment. It is time now to stick together until the end. We still have a lot of things to do this season; it is not over; we are still five points clear. Manchester City have two games in hand, but if we want to be champions,we have to go there to win the game - that is all."

Manchester City will take on Mikel Arteta's side on April 26 at the Etihad in what's billed as a potential title decider.

