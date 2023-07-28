“At least once!” – Jack Grealish admits he is still ‘desperate’ to win one trophy at Manchester City 

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish is 'desperate' to win the FA Community Shield this summer. Grealish joined the Cityzens from Aston Villa for a then-record transfer fee for a British player of £100 million in 2021.

He has played twice in the Community Shield but lost on both occasions. City lost 1-0 against Leicester City in 2021 and then lost against Liverpool last season.

They have an opportunity to make things right on Sunday, August 6, when they face Arsenal at Wembley. Speaking about his desire to win the Community Shield, Jack Grealish told The Athletic:

“I’ve said to a few of the guys that I’m desperate to win the Community Shield. This is my third year here and I’ve lost two of those finals. I’m desperate."

He added:

"As a footballer, you want to win as much as possible but you also want to win everything once. That’s what I want. At least once! You tick them off, don’t you? I lost out on two and I want one.”

Jack Grealish won the treble with Manchester City last season, contributing five goals and 11 assists in 50 games across competitions.

The Community Shield, meanwhile, is played between the Premier League winner and the FA Cup winner. Since City won both trophies, Premier League runner-ups Arsenal will compete for the Shield.

Manchester City beat Arsenal all three times they faced each other last season across competitions.

Jack Grealish on Manchester City's winning mentality

Manchester City have dominated English football in the last decade, especially since Pep Guardiola's arrival in 2016. They have won five of the last six Premier League titles and four of the previous six Carabao Cups.

The Cityzens have also won two FA Cups and two Community Shields. They also got their hands on the elusive UEFA Champions League trophy last season.

With all such achievements, finding the motivation to compete again might be difficult to find but that is not the case at Manchester City. The likes of Jack Grealish and Ruben Dias are ready for the next season and hoping to win more trophies.

Speaking about the winning mentality at the club, Jack Grealish said:

“That’s why we’re all at a top club and why we’re so successful. Everyone wants to win. We have talent, we have everything. We have experience, we have young guys and pure talent. But you also need the winning mentality and we’ve definitely got that.”

City are currently on a pre-season tour in Asia. They beat Bayern Munich in Japan on July 26 and will now face Atletico Madrid in South Korea on July 30.