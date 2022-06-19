"That’s just rubbish" - Jason Cundy says ex-Manchester United star was a better defender than Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has described Jaap Stam as a better defender than Virgil van Dijk.

The 52-year-old was speaking on talkSPORT Drive when he was asked about Virgil van Dijk's standing as the greatest Dutch player in Premier League history.

Cundy gave his honest opinion, saying Stam was a better defender:

“That’s just rubbish. I think that Jaap Stam’s a better centre-half.''

He also revealed that he considers former Arsenal forward Dennis Bergkamp the best Dutch player to ever play in the English top-flight.

“Bergkamp is the greatest Dutchman in the Premier League. Van Nistelrooy was a monster, but Bergkamp was just brilliant.

“Van der Sar can be the best Dutch goalkeeper in the Premier League, but the best Dutch player has to be Bergkamp, doesn’t it?

“He was different gravy. It comes down to personal opinion, but if I had to vote, I’m going straight for Bergkamp. It’s not even close.”

Dennis Bergkamp joined Arsenal for a club-record fee in 1995 after an underwhelming two-year spell at Inter Milan.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



Join Andy Goldstein & Jason Cundy



Coming up:



○ Is Mane a

○ Best Dutch player to play in

○ Today’s biggest sports stories 𝗡𝗢𝗪: talkSPORT DriveJoin Andy Goldstein & Jason CundyComing up:○ Is Mane a #LFC legend?○ Best Dutch player to play in #PL ○ Today’s biggest sports stories 𝗡𝗢𝗪: talkSPORT DriveJoin Andy Goldstein & Jason Cundy 👏☑ Coming up:○ Is Mane a #LFC legend?○ Best Dutch player to play in #PL?○ Today’s biggest sports stories

He spent the next 11 years in north London and overcame initial struggles to become a bonafide Gunners legend.

The former Netherlands international helped the club return to the summit of the domestic game. He retired in 2006 with a record of 114 goals and 93 assists from 408 matches in all competitions for Arsenal.

There have been several world-class Dutch players in the Premier League over the years

Several Dutch players have proved their mettle in the Premier League

The Premier League is famed for its cosmopolitan nature, with 113 of the 207 foreign FIFA-affiliated nations having plied their trade in the English top-flight.

The Netherlands have been represented well in the league's 30-year history, with 139 Dutch players having graced the Premier League to varying degrees of success.

LiverpoolGoals @Liverpoolgoals_ Gini Wijnaldum’s second goal vs Barcelona has been named the 50th greatest goal in Liverpool history. Gini Wijnaldum’s second goal vs Barcelona has been named the 50th greatest goal in Liverpool history. https://t.co/yKDXV7z6CT

Stars from the past like Edwin van der Sar, Robin van Persie, Bergkamp, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Dirk Kuyt, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Arjen Robben all cemented their legacies in the Premier League.

Virgil van Dijk is the standout star of the 13 Dutch players who starred in the league last season. Meanwhile, Georgino Wijnaldum left for PSG last year after six seasons in the Premier League.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far