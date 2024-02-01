"That's you lot fu**ed for 30 years" - Jamie Carragher shares X-rated message Gary Neville sent him after Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has revealed what Gary Neville told him after Jurgen Klopp's exit announcement.

The German boss stated his decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season in an interview with the club's in-house media last week. He explained that he's running out of energy and plans to take a sabbatical this summer.

Liverpool have had a massive transition during Klopp's tenure, transforming into a side that challenges for titles. The Red ended their 30-year wait for a Premier League title in 2020, a year after their Champions League triumph.

Neville believes the Merseyside outfit will see a substantial decline after Klopp's departure. Speaking about the private message he received from the Manchester United icon after the news, Carragher said (via TBR Football):

“I wake up and I get the Klopp news. He then texts me saying he’s in the same place skiing. I was like oh no. Can I read you what he sent me? I am in Courchevel. Your manager is f—— off and that’s you lot f—- for another 30 years.”

The Reds have been in impressive form this season in the Premier League. Liverpool sit atop the league table, five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who do have a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Liverpool star's performance against Chelsea

Liverpool secured a 4-1 win over Chelsea in their league encounter at Anfield on Wednesday night (January 31), courtesy of goals from Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Luis Diaz.

Christopher Nkunku managed to get on the scoresheet in the 71st minute but the Reds bagged all three points. Darwin Nunez struggled to find the back of the net, hitting the woodwork four times in the match, setting a new record in the process.

However, the Uruguay international did set up Diaz's 79th-minute goal, and Klopp loves that Nunez was able to create despite his struggles. The former Borussia Dortmund manager said after the game (per Liverpool's official website):

"An insane first half, unbelievable, I would say not to defend. Outstanding, really good. Why do we speak about Darwin? Obviously, because he has so many situations where he missed but it was the first game since we count that a player hit the woodwork four times in a game."

"Now think you are in his boots, how that feels. Missing a penalty, you could see it at half-time, he was really upset with himself. Then missing the header from close range, but then setting up a goal."

He concluded:

"He stays in the game. There was never a striker who barely could walk and everybody asks, ‘What is he doing?’ and he became then the final picture of himself but this is the way how it works."