Former Premier League star and current TV pundit Tony Cascarino has raised a few questions for under-fire manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils were recently defeated 3-0 by Bournemouth at Old Trafford, a game in which Anthony Martial started up front. Rasmus Hojlund was benched for the game, potentially to save his energy for midweek's vital clash against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking about United, Ten Hag and the decision to start Martial, Cascarino told The Times (via TBR Football):

“What more is there to say about Manchester United? There is so much wrong at that club, with nothing left of the great old winning machine. There are so many things I’d like to ask Erik ten Hag but chief among them would probably be: why on earth is Anthony Martial still starting games?"

He continued:

"Were they resting Rasmus Hojlund with one eye on Bayern Munich on Tuesday? If so, that’s madness. Ten Hag doesn’t have that luxury. United are a sinking ship and need all hands at the pump.”

Martial failed to make an impact in the game and was replaced in the second half by Hojlund. The Frenchman has registered two goals and as many assists in 19 games this term.

Manchester United beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth in the Premier League

United came into the game against the Cherries on the back of a 2-1 win against Chelsea. Coming into the match, United bagged three awards - Manager of the Month (Erik ten Hag), Player of the Month (Harry Maguire), and Goal of the Month (Alejandro Garnacho) for November.

Their joy did not last for long as an in-form Bournemouth team put on a clinical display to beat United 3-0 at Old Trafford. United are currently in sixth place with 27 points after 16 games.

It continues to be a see-saw season for the Red Devils, who have also lost seven games in the league, along with three defeats in the Champions League.