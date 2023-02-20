"That's a massive thing for me" - Manchester United star Marcus Rashford reveals what helped him with sparkling upturn in form

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has attributed his glittering form to the changes in the Red Devils' backroom staff. The English attacker scored his 24th goal of the season in a 3-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday (February 19).

He is enjoying his most prolific season to date for Erik ten Hag's side. He sits only behind Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar for goal contributions across Europe's top five leagues.

Stadium Astro asked Rashford what was contributing to the form which has seen him fire Manchester United into the title picture. He responded:

"Training wise not really much has changed. One of the biggest changes is we have a new manager and new coaches. He's come in and got the mentality back to what it was like previously. I think that's a massive thing for me personally and also for the team."

Ten Hag has transformed Rashford back into one of Europe's most exciting attackers. The Dutch coach arrived at Old Trafford with the Englishman's confidence low following a disappointing 2021-22 campaign.

Rashford managed just five goals in 32 games as United finished the season miserably in sixth place and trophyless. There were rumors that he may depart the club during the summer after former interim boss Ralf Rangnick had said he was free to leave. Paris Saint-Germain reportedly made contact.

However, Ten Hag has worked his magic on the Manchester United frontman, putting a smile back on his face. The Red Devils boss touched on this (via Manchester Evening News):

“I don’t know [if he wasn’t happy last season]. On the first day I met him, I told him ‘I want to see your smile, I want to see your teeth and then it is OK’. We see it often and I think he is in a happy place and the whole dressing room is in a happy place and I think it is good.”

Manchester United interested in signing Victor Osimhen to partner Rashford in Ten Hag's frontline

Osimhen is in Manchester United's sights.

Manchester United's season is going down as one to remember as they are still competing in four competitions. Rashford's form has been instrumental and he is enjoying his best campaign to date.

However, the goalscoring burden is largely falling on the striker, with 14 of their 41 league goals being scored by the Englishman. They are expected to launch a blockbuster move for a new striker next summer. One name in the frame to link up with the Red Devils attacker is Napoli's Osimhen.

According to Calciomercato, Ten Hag's side are weighing up a bid of £107 million for the Nigerian. He has scored 19 goals in 23 matches, with Luciano Spaletti's side sitting top of Serie A.

His arrival would allow Rashford to play on his preferred left-wing rather than dropping inside as the central striker. The two may forge a formidable partnership if a deal can be accomplished. It would trump the British transfer record set by Chelsea when they signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for £106.8 million last month.

