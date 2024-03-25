“That’s what he meant” - Kylian Mbappe provides clarification on Aurelien Tchouameni’s claim on his future amid Real Madrid links

Kylian Mbappe recently provided clarification about Aurelien Tchouameni's recent comments, where the defensive midfielder seemed to be talking about the forward's reported move to Real Madrid.

Tchouameni had teased Mbappe's move to Los Blancos as he told media that Spanish people are going to see him on a daily basis in the future.

"The Spanish are aware of the player that Kylian is, although when they see him every day they will realise the player’s greatness," Aurelien Tchouameni had said (via Madrid Universal).

Mbappe has now downplayed Tchouameni's comments, claiming that his France teammate was referring to PSG's matches against Real Sociedad and Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

"Tchouaméni said Spanish people will know me better when they watch me every day? I played against Real Sociedad & we’re going to play now against Barça. You're going to see more of me in Spain, that's what he meant," Mbappe said (via Madrid Extra).

Kylian Mbappe has already announced that he will leave PSG at the end of the ongoing season. According to various reports, the Frenchman is currently finalizing a deal with Real Madrid, which should become official soon.

PSG defeated Real Sociedad in the Champions League Round of 16 with a 4-1 aggregate scoreline. Mbappe scored three goals in the tie.

Kylian Mbappe says his future will be clear before UEFA Euro 2024

Mbappe's future has been the subject of intense coverage for the past two years as the long-drawn transfer saga between PSG, Real Madrid, and the Frenchman has played out. The story finally seems to be nearing its conclusion with Mbappe seemingly set to join Los Blancos this summer.

The French superstar is pretty clear about his future and recently stated that everything will be settled before UEFA Euro 2024 in mid-June.

"People will know my future before the Euros. I’m very calm about it. My future is no longer a huge topic at the club, no one talks to me about it anymore. I’ll be at the Euros with calm head, ready to do great things," Mbappe said (via Team Talk).

Mbappe and PSG will take on Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League in mid-April. If they eliminate the Catalans, they will play either Borussia Dortmund or Atletico Madrid.

As for the UEFA Euro 2024, Mbappe will headline the France team that will travel to Germany for the final stage of the tournament.