“That’s the most natural thing” - Rio Ferdinand urges Ten Hag to use Manchester United duo in new position to play Casemiro in midfield

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has questioned why Erik ten Hag has not used Sofyan Amrabat and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in defense amid their injury issues. The pundit went on to criticize the Dutch boss for playing Casemiro at the back instead.

The Red Devils have taken a major hit in terms of injuries this season, with defenders Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane out for extended periods.

Manchester United have endured injuries in other areas of the pitch as well, with Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, and Marcus Rashford also on the treatment table. Casemiro has deputized as center-back of late in light of the club's recent fitness issues.

During United's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday (May 12), the Brazilian played a huge role in conceding the only goal of the match. He was seen slowly jogging to catch up to his backline, keeping Kai Havertz comfortably onside for the German to set up Leandro Trossard's strike in the first half.

Ferdinand has called out Ten Hag for not returning the veteran midfielder to his position. On his podcast Vibe with Five, he said (via United In Focus):

“When is he going to take Casemiro out the backline? Why can’t [Sofyan] Amrabat play there or Scott McTominay? If you see a few mistakes from somebody who hasn’t played there before, you think; ‘You know what, I’m not going to do this to you. I don’t care how experienced he is, come on, let's get you out of there and back into the position you know.’”

Ferdinand added:

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka can play there [at centre-back]. Play Amrabat right-back. That’s the most natural thing for me. Wan-Bissaka centre-back, Amrabat right-back, because he was happy to play left-back for a few games.”

Manchester United will next face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday (May 15).

"It was a good performance from him" - Ten Hag defends Casemiro's display in Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Arsenal

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has defended Casemiro's display against Arsenal over the weekend. While acknowledging his blunder in the build-up to Trossard's goal, the Dutchman insists Casemiro put in a good performance.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag said (via Express Sport):

"Today he was at the right level. He is a winner. He hates to lose and we expect him to bring that to the team."

When asked about his positioning for the goal conceded, the former Ajax manager added:

"He shouldn't be there in that moment, that is obvious and he knows that. But for the rest [of the game] it was a good performance from him."

Casemiro has registered 30 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this season, contributing five goals and three assists. He has made five appearances so far as a center-back.

Manchester United find themselves eighth in the Premier League table after their defeat to Arsenal. The Red Devils have recorded 16 wins, six draws, and 14 losses this season.